Business Process Outsourcing Market to record USD 40.16 Bn incremental growth; Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc and Automatic Data Processing Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global business process outsourcing market size is expected to grow by USD 40.16 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4% between 2020 and 2025. Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the IT consulting and other services industry. Some of the factors including the number of major IT consulting deals signed worldwide, revenue generated by service providers offering IT consulting services, IT budgets allocated by central and state governments across major markets, and others are considered in estimating the size of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Process Outsourcing Market

The market is driven by the focus on reducing operational costs. Setting up an in-house BPO team requires significant capital investment. It requires an extra workforce, infrastructure, and training for new employees. Hence, many organizations outsource their business processes and operations to focus on their core business. This helps them minimize operations costs and improve overall efficiency. It is estimated that BPO services can yield between 30%-50% cost saving on operating costs for a company. Thus helping organizations save a substantial amount of money and time when outsourcing business processes. All these factors are driving the growth of the global business process outsourcing market.

In addition, the rising emphasis on process automation is anticipated to further boost the growth of the business process outsourcing market. However, the risk of data breaches might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Major Business Process Outsourcing Companies:

Accenture Plc: The company offers intelligent finance operations, marketing solutions, and other services. The services are availed by SynOps. It helps create a data-driven operating model that connects intelligent technologies, talent, and data and analytics to provide real-time, actionable insights.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.: The company offers payroll outsourcing, small business payroll, and other services.

Capgemini SE: The company offers supply chain management solutions. It includes a range of services integrating supply chain master data with planning, execution, and analytics. It offers finance and accounting solutions and other services.

Infosys Ltd.: The company offers data analytics solutions.

International Business Machines Corp.: The company offers procurement and sourcing services, financial transformation services, and other services.

The company offers procurement and sourcing services, financial transformation services, and other services. NEC Corp.

NTT DATA Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

ZTE Corp.

Business Process Outsourcing Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

IT and telecommunication - size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

The IT and telecommunication industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by factors such as technological advances, fast growth in data traffic, and growing demand for digital content and communication by consumers. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Business Process Outsourcing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 38% of the global market share. The market in North America is mature compared to other regional markets. The increasing outsourcing of services by companies to low-wage countries such as India and the Philippines is driving the growth of the business process outsourcing market in North America.

Business Process Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 40.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Capgemini SE

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

NEC Corp.

NTT DATA Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

ZTE Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

