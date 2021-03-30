Business Publishing Veteran to Advise MediaBrains

Since its founding 25 years ago, millions of professionals have trusted the MediaBrains business-to-business marketplace platform to simplify complex purchase decisions. MediaBrains helps buyers discover, evaluate and buy products and services using a platform of more than 100 industry websites to keep their businesses growing. Meanwhile, marketers rely on MediaBrains' effective audience segments to reach their ideal customers throughout the buying journey and improve outcomes.

"With John French's help, MediaBrains will be launching new products and services this year that will boost sales for our publishing clients and the business-to-business buyers and sellers who depend on our databases to trade goods and services," says Joe Buckheit, the CEO of MediaBrains.

French brings two decades of leadership experience in the field of business-to-business publishing, including as CEO of Cygnus Business Media and Penton Media. He currently is the CEO of French, LLC, a media consulting firm he founded six years ago with his wife and business partner Nancy French. "I see fantastic technology and financial successes in MediaBrains' future and I'm delighted to help them build and execute the strategy to get there," says French.

"Manufacturers in virtually all industries have reported declines in sales leads due to economic uncertainty and that's why they've turned to MediaBrains in search of clients who are ready to buy. MediaBrains' past success fits perfectly in a rapidly changing publishing environment because its superior digital platform delivers buyers who have already decided to purchase goods and services," says French.

