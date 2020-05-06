Business Shuttering to Weigh on Laundry & Linen Service Revenues in Near Term

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US laundry and linen service revenues are forecast to increase 1.9% annually in nominal dollars through 2024, according to Laundry & Linen Services: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Operators will continue to benefit from the convenience businesses and households receive from outsourcing laundry and linen services to third parties. However, while the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US will increase hospitalization rates and boost the volume of hospital linens laundered, the curtailed activities of businesses and households will hurt demand for the other types of laundry services in the near term.

The fastest growth is expected for linen laundries, at 3.2% yearly to 2024, due to continued growth in the number of healthcare, accommodation, and foodservice establishments. Operators of uniform laundries – the largest segment – are projected to benefit from gains in leisure and hospitality employment. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the temporary shuttering of many retail and service (e.g., foodservice) establishments. These closures are reducing labor demand in the leisure and hospitality sectors, which is expected to weigh on segment revenue growth during 2020.

These and other key insights are featured in Laundry & Linen Services: United States. This report forecasts to 2024 US laundry and linen service revenues in nominal US dollars. Total revenues are segmented by establishment type:

uniform laundries

dry cleaners and laundries

linen laundries

laundromats and route operators

Revenues are also presented by market:

business (i.e., uniform and linen laundries)

household (i.e., dry cleaners and laundries, and laundromats and route operators)

To illustrate historical trends, total revenues and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019. In addition, the number of firms, establishments, and employment are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019.

This report represents the revenues of employer and nonemployer establishments. Excluded from the scope of this report are revenues from coin-operated laundries in multiple-unit housing operated by property managers. However, revenues from coin-operated laundries in multiple-unit housing managed by route operators (also referred to as laundry-service providers or LSPs) are included.

