Business Travel Market will exhibit negative impact during 2021-2025 | Growing Technological Advances & Digitalization of Travel Payments Improve the Market Growth | Technavio
Aug 19, 2021, 11:25 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The business travel market is expected to grow by $ 1040.59 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 23.06%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ADTRAV Corp., Airbnb Inc., BCD Travel Services BV, Booking Holdings Inc., CWT Global BV, Egencia LLC, FROSCH International Travel Inc., GBT Travel Services UK Limited d/b/a/ American Express Global Business Travel, Ovation Travel Group, Travel Leaders Group LLC are a few of the major market players.
Buy Business Travel Market Report Right Away!
We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis. - Request a Free Sample Report
Business Travel Market Drivers & Challenges
The growing technological advances and availability of business services in hotels are driving the business travel market growth, although factors such as the rising number of pandemics, travel fatigue, ill-managed travel plans, and number of pandemics may impede the market growth.
This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth during 2021-2025.
Register for a free trial today on Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform to gain instant access to our 17,000+ market research reports
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Cultural Tourism Market Report -The cultural tourism market value is projected to grow by USD 3.77 billion at a CAGR of 16.41% during 2021-2025.Download a free sample report now!
Corporate Wellness Market Report -The corporate wellness market size will grow up to USD 24.44 billion at a CAGR of 7.88% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!
Business Travel Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the business travel market by Market Landscape (Travel fare, Lodging, Dining, and Others), Application (Marketing, Internal meeting, Trade show, and Product launch), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The APAC region led the business travel market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the digitalization of travel payments.
Understand the challenges and opportunities influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Request a free sample report.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Trends
- Vendor Landscape
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article