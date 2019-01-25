Business Worldwide Magazine Announces Global Corporate Excellence Awards Winners

LONDON, January 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Executives at Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) this month announced the winners of their prestigious Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2018.

The aim of the awards is to acknowledge both individuals and companies who have led their field over the past 12 months while, at the same time, retained staff and introduced innovative practices in order to improve their working lives.

All sectors of industry are encouraged to apply for the awards, from manufacturing to retail, financials, IT, non-profit, pharmaceutical and engineering. They also have a global focus, having hosted winners from Scandinavia, the Middle East, America and Europe in the recent past.

Congratulating the winners of the BWM Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2018, magazine spokesperson Victor Stone said: "Once again we were overawed at both the number and quality of entrants. This was the largest amount of nominations we have ever received since the competition began. And, of course, every year, the standards seem to go up a notch or two.

"Congratulations to the winners and those who made the shortlist - and, in fact, to everyone who was nominated since even to be considered for this award says a lot about an individual and/or company."

Individuals and companies were nominated for the BWM Global Corporate Excellence Award 2018 by colleagues, clients and respected peers. A long-list led to interviews to help the judging panel decide on a shortlist and an eventual winner.

More details on the winners of the Corporate Excellence Awards, can be found at:

https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/global-corporate-excellence-awards-2018-2/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

https://www.bwmonline.com/about-us

Contact

Robert Weinberg

Awards Department

E: Robert.weinberg@bwmonline.com



W: www.bwmonline.com



SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine