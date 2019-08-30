Business Worldwide Magazine Announces Winners of its CEO Awards 2019

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) has announced its winners of the 2019 CEO Awards to a waiting global audience.

Now in its fifth year, the competition was hotly contested by companies from around the globe, from as far apart as Southampton and Sydney. It sets out to celebrate those leaders of companies who display first class management qualities, dynamism and the ability to enthuse and nurture employees from the bottom up.

Sectors covered in the Awards were wide-ranging, from Marketing & PR to Energy & Agriculture, Healthcare, Accountancy & Banking and Retail. Tourism and Shipping came into it, so too did Aeronautics, Artificial Intelligence and Space. In other words, the field was wide-open to every conceivable industry and sector.

And neither did size of company matter. A CEO could be equally as successful with a team of five as much as he or she could with 5000 employees.

In congratulating all the winners involved Robert Weinberg, a spokesperson for BWM said: "Once again we were all pretty much awed at the calibre of individuals nominated. The standard of those short-listed was incredibly impressive and we're just sorry that we can't publicly recognise everyone who got down to the final three.

"However, of our eventful winners the judges were unanimous in their agreement. We wish them all the best for their careers in the coming years; careers which we know will go on to both impress upon, and nurture, others."

The nominations received by the BWM team are shortlisted by a panel of judges, themselves from different sectors. The background and careers of those candidates were then researched in detail and the winners finally chosen for each individual category by mutual agreement of the panelists. The judges were delighted to find a higher number of female CEOs being brought to their attention for the 2019 Awards. There was also an increased number of nominations from the Third Sector.

More information on our Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/ceo-awards-2019-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

www.bwmonline.com

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david.jones@bwmonline.com

W: http://www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine