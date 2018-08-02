Business Worldwide Magazine - CEO Awards Winners 2018 Announced

LONDON, August 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) is pleased to announce the winners of its annual CEO Awards 2018.

Now running for its fourth year in succession, the popular magazine's CEO Awards celebrate the inspirational leadership and top management qualities of individuals from a range of different sectors across the globe. This includes such diverse groups as industry, pharmaceuticals, health, finance and technology.

The nominations received by our BWM team are shortlisted by a panel of judges, themselves from different sectors. The background and careers of those candidates were then researched in detail and the winners finally chosen for each individual category by mutual agreement of the panelists.

Countries and regions represented in the short list included Western Europe, North America, Scandinavia and the Middle East. CEOs from Asia, South America and Africa also made an appearance in the nomination categories.

BWM congratulated all the CEO winners, describing them as "passionate individuals" and leaders who have proven themselves to be exemplary, not just in terms of bringing success to the company in which they operate, but also in their nurturing of staff.

The magazine added that in encouraging and enthusing those under their leadership, the CEOs were creating the next wave of inspiring and compassionate CEOs in turn.

BWM went on to laud each of the individual winners from various parts of the world, who had all gone above and beyond the call of duty, and that they deserved the award they had achieved today. BWM would like to wish them well and is also looking forward to keeping an eye on their future successes because it is convinced that this might just be the beginning of their story.

