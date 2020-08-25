Business Worldwide Magazine Recognises Outstanding CEOs in 2020

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) is delighted to reveal the winners of its 2020 CEO Awards.

This was the sixth year the leading business magazine has run the event. But it was a year like no other, thanks to the global pandemic. To the extent, those CEOs who coped well in a crisis emerged as leaders early on.

Of course, no country – especially in the western world – escaped the ravages of coronavirus but it was how business leaders navigated their staff and company to safety that mattered. Those that steered a long-term course fared better than the CEOs who went ahead and carried out knee-jerk decisions.

The BWM Awards covered a range of industries and sectors, from Banking to Finance, Retail, Energy and Healthcare. CEOs could be nominated regardless of the size of their company. We had entrants from leaders with a staff of five to those who ran businesses with representation in several corners of the globe.

In the end it was the CEOs who showed rational leadership, innovation and vision who won through, according to the judges. But this was only provided it was tempered with mentorship qualities and the desire to put their people before profit. That meant an understanding of social responsibility as well as economic outlook.

Robert Weinberg, spokesman for BWM said he congratulated everyone who made it to the short-list of the competition, and especially the outright winners.

He added: "We were overwhelmed to receive a high number of entrants, despite the global pandemic our CEOs were having to deal with at the time. Of course, this wasn't for the entire year, but certainly it became the total focus from January onwards in China and the rest of the world over the following months. And, of course, the prevalence of COVID-19 continues today.

"Still, we want to cheer on those CEOs and congratulate them for steering their teams to safety. The world is a healthier place because of them."

More information on our Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/ceo-awards-2020-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

www.bwmonline.com

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: [email protected]

W: http://www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine