Business Worldwide Magazine Reveal Global Top Innovators

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) is delighted to reveal the recipients of its new 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2019 Award.

The winners will be announced in the Winter 2020 edition of the magazine, which is due to be published in January. All of the companies chosen for the Award were acknowledged to have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and/or technology that can drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

The 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch award is a new accolade launched by the magazine. It is open to countries worldwide, regardless of sector or industry. Some of the current winners are in banking, construction, energy, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

BWM Spokesman Robert Weinberg said the magazine's editor launched the award because there were "so many companies out there doing great things" and not receiving the recognition he believed they were due. The Awards were a way of rectifying that.

Robert added that as a result, winners of the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch Award would all have certain characteristics in common. They would, for instance, prove to be trailblazing businesses – to the extent they would be recognised as 'disrupters' in their respective industries. The consequences of this being a definable altering of the corporate landscape in which they operate.

Other innovative practices judges of the Award would recognise include companies who are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies or have innovative and contemporary business structures.

To be entered for the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2019 Award companies must be nominated by clients, employees or other businesses within their field.

