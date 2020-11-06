Businesses and Homeowners in the Chicagoland Suburb of Evanston, Illinois, Seek Four Elements Storm Experts to Fight for What's Theirs From Insurance Companies While Suffering From Massive Storm Damage

EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Elements Storm Experts, storm-damaged roof restoration specialists in the Chicagoland area, engaged services with Freedom MediaX of Chicago to help share the brand's message and services as the weather in the Illinois region heads toward damaging storms. Four Elements Storm Experts has been serving the region for years. The next step for Four Elements Restoration & Adjusters is getting its message to commercial property owners as well as residential homeowners. Freedom MediaX will use its social-first marketing techniques and creative branding to bring awareness to Four Elements Storm Expert's services to businesses and homeowners throughout the region.

"It seems that each year's storms are more damaging than the previous year," said Four Elements CEO Athan Arvanitis. "It's our mission to help Chicagoland businesses get their roofs fixed quickly after a storm so they can get back to business. We not only offer repairs, but we also handle the entire claims process. Freedom MediaX will help us spread the word and expand our brand awareness."

For nearly 40 years, the expert team at Four Elements has been serving Illinois businesses, restoring roofs and assisting to get the most out of the crooked insurance companies. No restoration company in the region has more experience or a stronger commitment to its customers. Four Elements Storm Experts shows dependability, guidance, and integrity. Four Elements believes that restoring a homeowner's life matters. The company takes great care to restore a homeowner's property "like it never even happened." Freedom MediaX will be responsible for the go-to-market strategy, branding, and digital marketing services to Four Elements Storm Experts in order to create a high-level touch campaign. The goal of this new engagement is to create a connection with property owners and homeowners to educate them on the Storm Damage Restoration process while rightfully claiming what is theirs from the insurance companies with Four Elements Adjusters.

"Excellent service! They found a problem with my roof after a storm that I wouldn't have noticed until it became a huge problem and fixed it immediately. They took care of the financial aspect and dealt with the insurance company." - Frank, Business Owner

Four Elements Storm Experts is working with Freedom MediaX to spread awareness for an educational marketing campaign to attract property owners, small businesses, and homeowners who suffer the most from storm damage. Four Elements can help property owners restore their exteriors like the storm never even happened.

About Four Elements Storm Experts: The Four Elements Team is a highly transparent and qualified Residential/Commercial Restoration and Adjusting Company in the Chicagoland area. Its team consists of highly trained and experienced professionals that are able to handle restoration and adjusting insurance claims as well as making a property like the storm didn't even happen. With over 37 years of experience, its licensed, bonded, insured, and highly trained insurance claim and restoration experts assist businesses and homeowners to get the settlement they deserve.

About Freedom MediaX: Freedom MediaX is a Forward Thinking Digital Marketing Agency based in Chicago, Illinois, that focuses on emotional storytelling across digital platforms. The company builds creative campaigns from insights gained through the micro-content it produces, ultimately driving actual business results and building brands.

For more information about this topic, please contact Remus Baltatu at 866-848-9337 or email at [email protected].

