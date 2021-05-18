Businesses Are Prioritizing Composable ERP Strategy as Pandemic Accelerates Cloud Migration

CHESTERBROOK, Pa. , May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi™, a leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced the findings from a new global survey revealing that nine out of 10 organizations worldwide – a staggering 94% – are embracing a Composable Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) strategy to overcome the limitations of legacy applications and modernize their businesses to gain a competitive market advantage.

Commissioned with Coleman Parks, the independent survey of 1,675 CTOs and enterprise architects shows companies are keenly aware that their legacy ERP systems, the backbone of every organization, are struggling to keep pace with business today. This explains the trend toward the modern strategy of Composable ERP, which gives companies a flexible platform to bridge the gap between legacy and modern applications.

Yet despite the flexibility Composable ERP provides, integrating all of those applications to work collaboratively and share data is still a monumental challenge. As legacy integration solutions require expensive, time-consuming, custom development and coding, optimization and automation are high priorities for IT teams today. This is evidenced by 76% of survey respondents investing in standardization and consolidation of applications, and 72% modernizing applications and migrating to the cloud.

"The typical enterprise has, on average, 850 applications, of which only 30% are connected," said Chris McNabb, CEO of Boomi. "The biggest challenge every business faces today is unifying their increasingly fragmented digital ecosystem so they can create the integrated experiences expected by customers, employees, and partners. Organizations that remove friction through fast, intelligent data discovery and cataloging, pervasive connectivity, process integration, and automating human workflows are the ones best positioned to thrive as we move beyond the pandemic."

Leading analyst firm Gartner suggests a focus on integration is critical. "ERP vendors will have to provide or partner with integration platforms in order to meet customers' demands for increased integration capabilities," Gartner wrote.1 "This is because ERP customers will empower business users to bring together applications and data to build business capabilities for their enterprise. Customers will engage multiple vendors, clouds and services to compose capabilities."

Boomi's recent findings suggest businesses see the vast potential of Composable ERP but are struggling to implement an integration strategy. In the survey, 51% of respondents said providing the best user experience possible was the motivation behind adopting integration technology. Yet 47% indicated their current integration solutions struggle to meet their challenges. Forty-two percent say there is a high cost to maintaining these solutions, with 38% finding that they can't cope with their complex hybrid technology environment.

Other key survey findings include:

97% say they are adopting a Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP) strategy to gain the flexibility to integrate applications and data wherever needed.

Combined, 95% say improving business efficiency (33%), increasing IT agility (32%), and driving business growth (30%) were the top benefits cited of moving their ERP suites to the cloud.

Organizations are now committed to migrating ERP suites to the cloud, and 58% predict that their ERP system will no longer be fully on premises by 2022.

The majority of respondents agreed that the main obstacles hindering modernization are budget constraints (38%), complex hybrid IT environments (37%), and process roadblocks related to legacy technology (35%).

"After a year of coping with incredible change, businesses recognize that modernization is critical to survival," McNabb added. "As organizations ramp up efforts with Composable ERP, open iPaaS platforms are essential to making it a success."

Additional Resources

About Boomi

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 15,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2021 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the 'B' logo, Atom, Boomiverse, AtomSphere, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media contacts:

US

Kristen Walker

[email protected]

(415) 613-8320

Alex Cardenas

[email protected]

(650) 218-8576

EMEA

Ines Mitsou

[email protected]

0770 388 4664

020 3637 0640

Camilla Holroyd

[email protected]

020 3637 0640

APJ

Nermin Bajric

[email protected]

+61 2 9929 7533

Analyst Contact:

Beth Johnson

[email protected]

(415) 412-6891

1 Gartner, "Predicts 2021: Time to Compose an ERP Strategy to Outpace Disruption," December 4, 2020, Denis Torii, Dixie John, Duy Nguyen, Tim Faith, Paul Schenck

SOURCE Dell Boomi

Related Links

http://www.boomi.com

