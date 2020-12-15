Businesses Realize Benefit of Utilizing Fractional Sales VPs

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, small to mid-sized businesses are realizing the value of hiring an experienced fractional sales leader. Turning to a sales leadership expert results in not only exceeding sales goals more quickly, but also greater savings by engaging them fractionally. Sales Xceleration is pleased to welcome fourteen new Sales Consultants, ready to assist businesses in their local markets.

Kansas City, KS; Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Spokane, WA; Milwaukee, WI; Tulsa, OK; Memphis, TN; Boise, ID; Austin, TX; Palm Beach, FL; New York, NY; Chicago, IL; Portland, OR

Fractional Sales VPs utilize their sales leadership skills to create and streamline sales strategies and processes. The demand continues to grow for their expertise, as businesses discover the value and knowledge gained through hiring seasoned sales leaders at a fraction of the price.

The following fractional Sales VPs are excited to serve these markets:

"We are excited to have these additional sales leaders join our team. They all have extensive experience successfully building and leading sales organizations, and each one is excited to serve their local communities in this new way. We look forward to supporting them in making a difference in the market as businesses work to recover from the crisis experienced for the majority of this year," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration, Inc.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

