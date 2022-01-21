Businessman Ismail Sirdah Advertisement Strategies for Event Promotion

DULUTH, Ga. and GWINNETT, Ga., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Sirdah shares four methods to advertise events and increase attendance in venues during the new Omicron variant.

1. Promote basic pandemic-proof habit

Events and venues are starting to pandemic proof their operations. This means that they work hard to prevent any kind of outbreak. Pandemic proofing includes smaller groups, less in-person contact, social distancing, and mask requirements for those not feeling well.

Assuring participants that organizers are taking these pandemic-proof habits seriously will greatly relieve anxiety for conscientious attendees, says Ismail Sirdah.



2. Limit in-person attendance and Increase virtual participation by using Social Media Advertisement

With the many digital tools available to help event planners launch a hybrid model, it is in everyone's best interest that more people utilize virtual attendance. Not only does this lower event costs, but it keeps groups small and reduces the risk of another outbreak.

3. Utilize outdoors for mixers and meals

Experts note that spacious outdoor gatherings are safer than indoors. When the conference is not in session, planners can organize mixers and meals outside. This simple adjustment can reduce the risk of sickness.

4. Don't shame mask wearing

Even after COVID-19, many will prefer to wear masks at in-person events, shares Ismail Sirdah. Planners and hosts can encourage this, especially for those that are prone to sickness at certain times of the year. When promoting the event, adding a positive word about mask wearing can encourage nervous attendees that leaders are taking health concerns seriously, mentioned Ismail Sirdah.

