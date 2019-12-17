Businessolver Gives Back To Communities Nationwide With 2019 Foundation Activities
HR technology company's charitable foundation supports health, education, and community betterment initiatives for fourth consecutive year
Dec 17, 2019, 09:05 ET
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits administration technology and services, announced that the Businessolver Foundation donated $350,000 in 2019 to a variety of health, education, and community initiatives in areas where Businessolver has a local presence. Of that total amount, employees contributed $34,000, and the Foundation supported 57 organizations across the country.
"At Businessolver, our guiding principle is 'Technology with Heart,' and serving the communities where we live and work is an important way in which we bring this principle to life," says Jon Shanahan, President and CEO of Businessolver. "We're proud of the more than 1,200 Solvers who live our core value of 'Give Back — in attitude and action' every day, and their commitment to making a positive difference in their communities and in people's lives."
Since its inception in 2016, the Businessolver Foundation has donated over $1,000,000, and employees have donated an additional $100,000 to designated charitable organizations. Additionally, "Solvers" have volunteered over 6,000 hours of their time to charitable activities. In 2019, nearly 3,000 hours were logged by employees participating in philanthropic efforts.
Providing support for healthy populations
The Businessolver Foundation contributed to a wide variety of health-related charitable activities and organizations by:
- Participating in the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk and Light the Night Leukemia & Lymphoma Walk.
- Sponsoring and attending galas benefitting the Make-a-Wish Foundation, McLeod Health Foundation, and Brace Family YMCA.
- Granting wishes for two Make-a-Wish families in Iowa City and Denver.
- Partnering with Special Olympics Iowa for the Special Olympics Plane Pull and Over the Edge event.
- Supporting the American Heart Association through the Dallas Heart Walk; Cycle Nation in Denver; Heart Ball, Go Red for Women, Heart Walk, and the Heart Dash at Dusk in Des Moines; and participating as a premier sponsor of RAGBRAI (The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), the world's largest and longest recreational bike ride.
Supporting education at all ages
The Foundation continued its commitment to education by:
- Preparing back-to-school backpacks and playing Santa Claus for students at Roswell B. Mason Elementary School in Chicago.
- Sponsoring key initiatives with Junior Achievement, an international organization whose purpose is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.
- Awarding scholarships to 30 dependents of Businessolver employees, totaling $58,000 in 2019.
- Donating $5,000 to alleviate student lunch debt at schools in numerous communities where the company has office locations.
Strengthening our communities
Businessolver is dedicated to improving the communities where they have a local presence, and in 2019 they demonstrated this by:
- Sponsoring dsmHack, which provides technology services to Iowa nonprofit organizations.
- Sponsoring Battle of the Brains, which benefits the Science Center of Iowa.
- Building a home and sponsoring the annual Key Awards for the Greater Des Moines chapter of Habitat for Humanity.
- Supporting the SKECHERS Pier to Pier Friendship Walk in Orange County, which benefits children with special needs and education.
- Partnering with Samaritan's Purse and the local SHRM Chapter, DallasHR, for Operation Christmas Child.
"I am excited about the future of the Businessolver Foundation," says Carrie Clogg, Foundation Director. "We are becoming more focused on impact and creating a strategic approach to giving while staying connected with the causes our employees care about the most. We know when our employees are engaged, our communities become better."
