Businessolver's New Product Innovations Enhance Employee Experience In Benefits Selection And Engagement

"We take a technology-first approach to improving the benefits experience, and that means our solutions must empower employees to make the right decisions for their needs at the right time," says Tom Staroszczyk, Businessolver's Head of Product . "Our latest product innovations simplify the benefits enrollment process and equip employees with the tools to engage with all of their benefits needs in one place."

Enhancing the benefits experience through a guided enrollment process

Even with the increasing importance of benefits to recruitment and retention, there remains a startling lack of literacy around benefits information. According to Businessolver's latest data, only 19% of people report being knowledgeable about their benefits.

Businessolver's latest enrollment innovations provide intuitive decision guidance by breaking complex content and choices into a consumable, easy-to-navigate enrollment flow, with their industry-first AI-powered personal benefits assistant, Sofia, embedded throughout the online experience. In advance of the upcoming Annual Enrollment season, Sofia will be available alongside the employee to provide step-by-step expertise, with point-of-need chat support and contextual assistance to guide the employee through each benefit offered.

By making the process more intuitive—feeling like you're talking with a benefits expert—this enrollment experience improves overall benefits literacy, helps employees understand their options, and better equips them to make choices that promote their health and financial well-being.

Fully integrated solutions are comprehensive and flexible

Sofia now features even more thoughtful and comprehensive responses, available 24/7, where and when employees need her. With improved search capabilities, she responds to queries with links and resources and can provide content directly from those resources in response to an employee's search. When employees call the Service Center, Sofia greets them with an empathy-driven conversation, rather than an automated customer service experience. She can answer employee questions directly or connect them with a Service Center Advocate as needed.

"Today, employees have high expectations for self-service. By giving them 24/7 access to Sofia on the phone, or via the MyChoicesm Mobile App, they can get quick answers to their questions without waiting for a live representative," says Staroszczyk.

These new capabilities mean that Sofia can interact with employees when and how they want. Whether via text, chat, or voice call, she is consistently accessible in the ways each user prefers—a new definition of high-touch service in today's digital world.

Completing Benefitsolver's latest innovations is its Total Rewards capabilities, offering greater customization for clients. Clients can tailor their portal to demonstrate the full value of employees' benefits packages while also providing them with actionable steps to maximize their financial well-being.

For example, Total Rewards can show an employee their 401(k) balance, notify them if they're not maximizing the employer match, and give them access to change their contribution amount, all in one integrated solution. By driving awareness of the value of their benefits, and providing opportunities to engage, Businessolver's Total Rewards solution improves employees' benefits education, literacy, and appreciation.

Maximizing benefits and technology investments

In today's tight labor market, employers must not only offer benefits that meet the needs of a multi-generational, diverse workforce, but they also need to ensure employees can easily use those benefits to increase their overall well-being. Leveraging benefits offerings for improved employee health, well-being, and productivity is increasingly vital for retention and lowering turnover costs, as well as reducing healthcare costs for employers.

"Our latest innovations help our clients maximize the investment they make in benefits and technology because they empower employees with the guidance they need in the formats they prefer," says Rae Shanahan, Businessolver's Chief Strategy Officer. "As a result, these innovations help drive better outcomes in benefits engagement."

