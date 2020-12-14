BusTest Express℠ Launches Mobile Health & Wellness Solutions℠

MODESTO, Calif, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, BusTest Express℠ officially launched a prototype of a first-of-its-kind, entirely self-sustaining mobile medical testing and treatment system aboard a 45-foot motorcoach equipped with the infrastructure needed to conduct COVID-19 testing, provide vaccinations, and offer other health and wellness services anywhere in the country. While traditional mobile wellness vehicles require an extensive outlay of upfront capital and production time, BusTest Express℠ re-imagines the proven mobile healthcare delivery model — by introducing vehicle leasing and service operations management, making mobile healthcare far more accessible to healthcare providers, states, cities, counties, schools, employers, event venues, and sports teams — without placing an administrative burden on public health systems.

The first mobile units have begun operation in Southern and Central California, with more rolling out in the coming weeks. "BusTest Express℠ will revolutionize the healthcare industry's outreach capacity by providing easier access and greater flexibility to healthcare services," said Donald Storer, Co-Founder & President of BusTest Express℠. "These buses are designed for mobility, and can go wherever they're needed to dramatically increase healthcare capacity in both urban centers and rural areas, along with underserved and hard-to-reach populations. Our business model plans for rapid growth and deployment in this newly-developed service industry, and we are looking for partners in the motorcoach industry nationwide."

The initial proprietary and patented no-contact design allows medical staff to deliver self-swab tests to patients through window kiosks - keeping patients and testers separate. All aspects of the motorcoaches are designed to ensure everyone can maintain a safe distance. The bus interiors are custom-designed by lab professionals and include state-of-the art air filtration and sanitation systems, electricity, running water, Wi-Fi, storage, restrooms, workstation, and rest areas for on-board healthcare clinicians. HEPA filters protect medical staff from inhaling harmful particulate matter, which will allow testing to continue even in disaster areas.

The company was founded during the coronavirus pandemic by Donald Storer and his daughter, Sarah Storer, the third and fourth generation of Storer℠, a nationally recognized, family-owned and operated passenger transportation company that has been providing the highest level of motorcoach services for the past 68 years. The need for mass COVID-19 testing prompted Storer℠ to consider how its vehicles might be of service to the country, and the company began to develop an innovative new model for mobile healthcare delivery in partnership with healthcare service providers and lab professionals. Soon thereafter, a Storer℠ motorcoach underwent a renovation to become the first-ever BusTest Express℠ vehicle.

"Every client has the ability to work with our team to create custom-developed vehicle and treatment system models that will suit unique healthcare service delivery needs," said Sarah Storer, Co-Founder & Vice President of BusTest Express℠. "Mobile clinics and health outreach services are in high demand in our country; however, a full-service vehicle and operations management package — that includes the ability to rent the vehicle — has never been an industry option until now."

BusTest Express℠ services include site logistics and operations management, vehicle drivers, maintenance, fueling, parking, storage, cleaning, site set-up, ADA compliance, dispatch, vehicle tracking (GPS), and more. Storer℠ has a history of innovation in the motorcoach space and is now bringing its transportation expertise and innovative spirit to bear in the mobile wellness space. Learn more at www.bustestexpress.com.

About BusTest Express

