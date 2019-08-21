Busy Philipps To Host Livestream Variety Show To Kick Off 'Dine For No Kid Hungry' Fundraiser On Sept. 4

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Sept. 4, actor and television personality Busy Philipps will partner with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, to host 'No Kid Hungry Live with Busy Philipps,' a livestreamed variety show airing from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EDT. Co-hosted by award-winning chef and No Kid Hungry advocate Curtis Stone, the show will kick off the annual Dine for No Kid Hungry fundraiser that unites America's restaurant industry and its guests in raising funds to end childhood hunger. Whether ordering meals for delivery or dining at a No Kid Hungry partner restaurant, guests can round up their checks or donate in exchange for money-saving rewards. Every $1 donated provides up to 10 meals to kids in need.

The 90-minute live show will stream on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Participating Dine for No Kid Hungry partners will unveil incredible, one-of-a-kind prizes that viewers can enter to win. Busy and Curtis will lead outrageously funny moments and games, feature surprise guests, and showcase local heroes leading the fight against childhood hunger.

"As a mom, it's unacceptable to me that 1 in 6 kids live with hunger in America. That's why I'm teaming up with No Kid Hungry to inspire others to join this movement to put an end to childhood hunger," said Busy Philipps. "Dine for No Kid Hungry is an easy way for everyone to be part of the solution and help make sure all kids in America have the food they need to grow up healthy and strong."

A longtime supporter, Curtis chose No Kid Hungry as his #Commit2One charity partner this year and traveled to Washington, D.C. in June to advocate for summer food service programs. The chef is eager to continue his efforts with his award-winning restaurant Gwen participating in Dine for No Kid Hungry.

Partners including Grubhub, a lead No Kid Hungry national sponsor, as well as Arby's Foundation; First Watch; Noodles & Company; On the Border; QDOBA Mexican Eats and Shake Shack will offer exclusive giveaways (via a sweepstakes) to support No Kid Hungry this September. Viewers can tune in to see these one-of-a kind-prizes unveiled during the livestream event.

'No Kid Hungry Live with Busy Philipps':

When: Wednesday, Sept. 4

Time: 7: 00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EDT

7: Where: Live on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube

To learn more about how to tune in on Sept. 4 and RSVP, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/682615542254023/

No Kid Hungry is proud to partner with Dine for No Kid Hungry national sponsors Citi, Grubhub, Ecolab, Food Network and OpenTable to help end childhood hunger in America.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org.

