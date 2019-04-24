Butler Joins Renasant Bank Board of Directors

From its early work in building advanced sensor technologies and solutions for organizations such as DARPA, Dr. Butler has led Camgian's evolution into a multi-million-dollar revenue business and a leading company in the Internet of Things (IoT) market. During this period, Camgian has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies in the US; Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the most entrepreneurial companies in America; The Silicon Review as one of the top 50 fastest growing technology companies; CIO Review as one of the top 50 most promising companies in IoT; and Compass Intelligence as one of the world's top companies in IoT innovation and execution. Moreover, ABI Research featured Camgian in their 2015 Hot Tech Innovators report, which identified the company as one of the world's top young tech companies.

In 2017, Camgian was recognized as a "Cool Vendor in IoT Edge Computing" by the leading global technology research company Gartner. The prestigious "Cool Vendor" designation recognizes some of the world's top high-tech companies that have the potential to disrupt today's digital landscape. Additionally, Camgian was named Industrial IoT Company of the Year in the 6th Annual Compass Intelligence Awards, which annually identifies the world's best in mobile, software, IoT, AI, augmented reality and connected products.

Dr. Butler has been a speaker and panelist at events such as Liveworx, the IoT Global Summit, CLSA Americas IoT Innovation Summit, M2M Evolution, European IoT Summit, TEDx and BattleFin London. In addition, he has been recognized by Postscapes as a 2015 IoT CEO of the Year award winner and has testified as an expert witness on IoT's market impact before the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce. He has been recognized as one of Mississippi's Top 10 Vision Leaders by the Mississippi Innovation Economy; one of Mississippi's Top CEOs, Technologists and Entrepreneurs by the Mississippi Business Journal; and one of Mississippi's Top 50 Most Influential Leaders by Y'all Politics.

"We are excited to welcome Gary to the Renasant Bank Board of Directors," Renasant Executive Chairman, E. Robinson McGraw, and Renasant President and CEO, C. Mitchell Waycaster, said in a joint statement. "As we continue to provide innovative and technology-driven solutions, we believe Gary's knowledge and experience in technology, business, and education will serve our company and board well."

Dr. Butler earned his Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge in engineering where he was a member of Churchill College and studied dynamics and the application of wavelets to signal analysis. He earned his M.S. in mechanical engineering from Vanderbilt University and B.S. in mechanical engineering from Tulane University, where he was a scholarship athlete and 4-time letter winner for the varsity football team. Additionally, he received the executive certificate in strategy and innovation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management. He is a member of the Vanderbilt University School of Engineering Board of Visitors, Young Presidents' Organization and Oxford and Cambridge Club in London.

