Butler Tibbetts Announces Donation to Iconic Pequot Library

"Butler Tibbetts has been building meaningful relationships in Connecticut and beyond for more than 30 years," said Butler Tibbetts Managing Partner, Tim Butler. "We are very excited to join the dynamic community of Southport and delighted to support the historic Pequot Library in its efforts to provide cultural enrichment and critical programming for all ages."

The donation to the Pequot Library follows a string of strategic initiatives, including the opening of a new headquarters location in Southport, relocation of the firm's Darien office, and recent partnership elevations.

About Pequot Library

Nestled in idyllic Southport Village, Pequot Library is a public library, cultural beacon, and community resource. The Library was founded in 1889 by Virginia Marquand Monroe, who wanted to create a place of culture and learning that was "free as air to all," which is exemplified by its robust calendar of programs and educational services for school-aged children from Bridgeport, Westport, Norwalk, and beyond. pequotlibrary.org .

About Butler Tibbetts

Butler Tibbetts guides clients through their most vulnerable moments in business and in life. We help businesses and individuals resolve disputes and create positive outcomes with precision and compassion. We are known for our depth of experience in complex commercial litigation, with a particular expertise in the managed care and healthcare industries. We also empower clients on a personal level in all aspects of marital and family law, real estate, and estate planning. With offices in Connecticut and New York, we serve companies, individuals, and communities in need across the Northeast. Learn more at butlertibbetts.com .

Media Contact

Krista Kellogg, Center Content

[email protected]

SOURCE Butler Tibbetts

Related Links

https://butlertibbetts.com/

