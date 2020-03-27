Butterfly iQ Now Approved by Health Canada

GUILFORD, Conn., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Network, the company helping to transform healthcare with its disruptive, Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, announced today that after priority review by Health Canada, it has received medical device licensing for its point-of-care ultrasound device. The Butterfly iQ is now available to Canadian healthcare practitioners and health systems.

(PRNewsfoto/Butterfly Network)

"As healthcare practitioners work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic that is overwhelming our healthcare systems, it is more important than ever that they have access to tools and resources to help them in this fight. Aligned with our mission of democratizing medical imaging, we are proud to offer Canada access to affordable, portable and state-of-the-art technology to better help them monitor and triage affected patients both quickly and effectively," said Laurent Faracci, who assumes his role as Butterfly CEO on April 1.

Butterfly Network is working closely with both Health Canada and leading physicians and healthcare systems across the provinces to ensure proper access and use of Butterfly iQ devices, particularly at this critical health moment.

"A growing body of evidence shows that point-of-care ultrasound is a critical tool for triaging and monitoring patients impacted by COVID-19 and we have heard the same from hundreds of clinicians from around the world," said Dr. John Martin, Butterfly's Chief Medical Officer. "Canadian healthcare practitioners, on the front lines of this pandemic, can now access the Butterfly iQ to perform lung ultrasound at the point of care which has been effective in detecting pulmonary involvement in suspected COVID-19 patients."

Dr. Adam Thomas, emergency physician in Island Health, Victoria BC and ICU fellow in Vancouver BC, is using the Butterfly iQ for rapid pulmonary involvement assessment of COVID-19 patients.

"Given current constraints on healthcare, from timing to surge capacity, we are not going to be able to use some of the traditional assessments and treatment options. We must turn to solutions that can help us be more efficient and effective, and focus on helping patients. No tool may do that better than Butterfly," said Dr. Thomas. "The Butterfly iQ has the ability to complete essential functions quickly and safely and in a way that integrates smoothly with hospital workflow. This tool can help us combat the spread of this pandemic."

In just one year since its commercial launch, Butterfly expanded its commercial presence to 20 markets and has become a leader in handheld ultrasound. It is currently used by over 15,000 healthcare practitioners around the world. To date, the company has raised more than $350 million of capital from leading investors, including Fidelity, Fosun Pharma and the Gates Foundation.

To learn more about Butterfly's launch in Canada or to purchase a device (for healthcare practitioners only), visit:

English - store.butterflynetwork.com/ca/en

French - store.butterflynetwork.com/ca/fr

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network has created the world's first handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ, making ultrasound technology universally accessible and affordable. Butterfly Network's mission is to democratize healthcare for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to medical imaging. Through their patented Ultrasound-On-Chip™ technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Butterfly Network