Butterfly Network Reinvents Ultrasound Again with Butterfly iQ+

Butterfly's mission is to democratize healthcare by making medical imaging accessible to everyone around the world. From underserved communities in the United States to remote areas around the globe, 4.7 billion people lack access to medical imaging. Putting ultrasound on a chip, Butterfly was able to define a new precedent of affordability by providing a whole-body ultrasound device at $1,999, plus membership. Today, as it reinvents ultrasound again, Butterfly iQ+ will be available for the same affordable price.

"Two years ago, Butterfly introduced the world's first handheld, single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system. Since then, the device has been used by tens of thousands of medical professionals across the globe with significant clinical, economic and societal impact," said Laurent Faracci, Butterfly Network's Chief Executive Officer. "We have collaborated with the Butterfly community of users to define our innovation path. The first result in that journey is the new Butterfly iQ+, a big step forward for point-of-care ultrasound, with our most advanced chip ever and a number of amazing innovations and improvements that our talented team and partners developed."

Butterfly iQ+ features an optimized manufacturing process in partnership with TSMC, the largest and most advanced dedicated IC foundry in the world. TSMC's MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) manufacturing technology enables the ultrasound transducer to seamlessly integrate with CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor) technology. In addition, TSMC possesses manufacturing capacity that can scale to realize Butterfly's vision of making an ultrasound device as ubiquitous as the stethoscope for the world's 40 million healthcare providers.

Butterfly's innovative product has been shown to be a particularly useful tool during the global COVID-19 pandemic due to its lung imaging capabilities, portability and ease of cleaning, as infection control has become increasingly important. Butterfly iQ+ brings a suite of new capabilities that make it even easier to make fast decisions at the bedside.

"These new capabilities bring us one step closer to realizing the full potential of bedside point-of-care ultrasound as the stethoscope of the future—a true window into the body," said Dr. John Martin, Butterfly Network's Chief Medical Officer.

Faster, sharp imaging

With patented on-chip digital micro-beamforming enabling 15% faster frame rates and 60% faster pulse repetition frequency, healthcare providers can see image details in the heart, lungs and bladder with optimized clarity. High-performance shallow imaging capabilities help support fast, confident interventional decision-making, while deep imaging capabilities in the lung and deep cardiac presets allow for sharp details. The Butterfly iQ+ can help healthcare providers save time in their diagnosis and treatment of patients, improving overall patient outcomes.

State-of-the-art technology for new levels of control

The cutting-edge Needle VizTM technology available on Butterfly iQ+ can provide healthcare professionals with an enhanced ability to see a needle—improving confidence for central line placements, regional nerve blocks and other guided procedures. Additionally, in just four seconds, clinicians can calculate bladder volume automatically using the AI-based Auto Bladder Volume tool, allowing faster decisions at the bedside.

More power and durability

The Butterfly iQ+ extends battery life by 20% and scanning time by 100% to help healthcare providers get through their shift. With its durable, anodized aluminum body and replaceable compression- and stomp-tested cable, the Butterfly iQ+ offers military-grade durability to withstand tough shifts, and has been tested to withstand an industry-leading 4-foot drop. This next-generation device has gone through rigorous testing to ensure shock resistance and protection from dust and water damage.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network has created the world's first handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ+, making ultrasound technology universally accessible and affordable. Butterfly Network's mission is to democratize healthcare for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to medical imaging. Through their patented Ultrasound-On-Chip™ technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The new Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased today at store.butterflynetwork.com for customers in United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Butterfly Network, Inc.