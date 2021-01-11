Butterfly Network To Present At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Butterfly's Chief Executive Officer, Laurent Faracci, will be joined by Dr. John Martin, Chief Medical Officer; Gioel Molinari, President; and Stephanie Fielding, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss how Butterfly plans to fundamentally improve the access and portability of ultrasound technology.

The presentation by members of the leadership team may be accessed on Butterfly's website at www.butterflynetwork.com/investors. An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and led by CEO Laurent Faracci, Butterfly has created the world's first handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. Butterfly Network's mission is to enable universal access to superior medical imaging, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip™ technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Butterfly Network

Related Links

https://www.butterflynetwork.com

