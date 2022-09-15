Butterfly Valve Market to record USD 2.66 Bn growth -- Driven by recent developments

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Butterfly Valve Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 2.66 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The report expects the market growth to be mainly driven by recent developments. In addition, factors such as growing regulatory compliance requirements for safety and carbon emissions and the increasing number of oil and gas exploration activities will positively influence the growth of the market. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Butterfly Valve Market 2022-2026

The global butterfly valve market is fragmented due to the presence of international and regional vendors that offer different ranges of valves. Vendors compete in terms of price, brand image, quality, service, and technical expertise. However, pricing continues to be a major factor among vendors in the global butterfly valve market. There are several low-cost Asian manufacturers competing in the butterfly valve market with international vendors by offering low-cost valves.

Established players in the market are competing with other players by offering different services for a valve, such as valve diagnosis services and on-site support for valve installment, wherein vendors also provide experts and certified specialists. This helps these vendors to differentiate from other low-cost vendors. However, for established vendors, the prevalence of counterfeit and fraudulent valves is a major issue. Hence, vendors are taking several measures such as laser marking of information on valves, forming alliances to fight against these products, and educating end-users regarding authorized distributors and authentic products. Besides, some of the vendors have reached out to inorganic growth strategies to increase their market share. All these factors are expected to intensify the competition in the market over the forecast period.

The report identifies Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AVK Holding AS, Bray International, Burkert India Pvt. Ltd., Crane Co., Curtiss Wright Corp., Dembla Valves Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE and Co. KG, Flomatic Corp., Flowserve Corp., Georg Fischer Ltd., Hobbs Valve Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Critical Engineering, KITZ Corp., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Neles Corp., OHL Gutermuth Industrial Valves GmbH, Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, and Velan Inc. as major market participants.

Although the recent Developments will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market players. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global butterfly valve market is segmented as below:

End-user

Oil and Gas Industry



Water and Wastewater Industry



Power Generation Industry



Chemical Industry



Others

The oil and gas industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by increasing investments in unconventional hydrocarbon exploration activities and the growing demand for clean energy.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 51% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the growth in several industries such as oil and gas, automotive, and chemical and petrochemical. In addition, factors such as the easy availability of raw materials and low labor and land cost are contributing to the growth of the butterfly valve market in APAC. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our butterfly valve market report covers the following areas:

Butterfly Valve Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the butterfly valve market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the butterfly valve market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Butterfly Valve Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist butterfly valve market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the butterfly valve market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the butterfly valve market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of butterfly valve market vendors

Butterfly Valve Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.16 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AVK Holding AS, Bray International, Burkert India Pvt. Ltd., Crane Co., Curtiss Wright Corp., Dembla Valves Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE and Co. KG, Flomatic Corp., Flowserve Corp., Georg Fischer Ltd., Hobbs Valve Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Critical Engineering, KITZ Corp., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Neles Corp., OHL Gutermuth Industrial Valves GmbH, Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, and Velan Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

