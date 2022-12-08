Button hires former Google, Criteo, and AdMob executive Jason Morse as SVP of Product to Continue Driving New Product On The Heels Of The Largest Quarterly Growth In Company History

Button delivered more than $300M in commerce in November alone, capping record growth in 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Button, the leading cookieless growth marketing platform for personalization and optimization, announced the hire of Jason Morse as SVP of Product.

Button's platform has established itself as the solution growth marketers are turning to as they navigate the challenges related to privacy changes and rising costs to acquire users. Leveraging years in development of AI tuned to help marketers drive more value from the traffic they are investing in, Button's solutions are seeing explosive adoption and the company is hitting record performance numbers every month. For the first time in history, surpassing $2B in commerce driven in a single year, and breaking the monthly record by driving over $300M in commerce in November, Button is poised for massive growth as it enters 2023.

Jason brings a wealth of consumer and mobile adtech experience to Button; most recently he was responsible for monetization at OfferUp, the leading mobile recommerce platform. Prior to OfferUp, Jason was a Product Director at Google leading the development and go-to-market strategy for App Campaigns for Engagement. He also developed Criteo's mobile product portfolio and was the first PM at AdMob, building the early product strategy and led the integration with Google following their acquisition.

"Button, having achieved record performance throughout 2022 started to look at our path ahead and plan to take advantage of the incredible position we've forged with many of the world's biggest and most innovative marketers," said Michael Jaconi, Founder and CEO of Button. "Bringing on leaders like Jason who have built some of the most powerful and enduring products in our mobile generation, will maximize our potential and help us deliver even more value for our customers. I couldn't be more excited to welcome him to our team."

"Jason brings an expertise that is incomparable in the mobile industry, and with Button poised for breakout growth in 2023, Jason enters at a time when massive tailwinds are emerging behind the business," said Jonathan Shottan, President of Button. "Operating a cookieless personalization platform that enables marketers to solve their privacy challenges while driving more efficient spend is a tailor-made solution for the present day, and with Jason onboard, we are going to double down on the investments we're making to bring Button's solutions to more marketers across more channels."

"I'm thrilled to join Button and help build the next generation of performance marketing solutions with Mike, Jonathan and the rest of the team," said Morse. "While the landscape in mobile is changing rapidly, Button has successfully built the foundation for a privacy first, advertiser led marketing platform that delivers industry leading ROI."

Jason joins Button's leadership team along with recent addition Glenn Fishback, the experienced, entrepreneurial revenue leader who most recently helped launch and scaled Klarna's Retail Media commercial business, has led multiple sales and revenue organizations at enterprise businesses such as Klarna, eBay Inc, Nielsen, and Dun & Bradstreet.

About Button

Button is a cookieless personalization and optimization growth marketing platform used by the world's most innovative companies. Button's platform is underpinned by two products: PostTap and Tap.

PostTap is a traffic optimization product that enables marketers to deploy personalized experiences to every inbound visitor without engineering resources. Tap is a traffic enablement product that supports developers building monetization of their traffic through commerce - leveraging affiliate and card linked offers.

Button has driven over $6 billion in mobile commerce to date, has been named a best place to work every year since the company's founding in 2014 and is backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures, and Capital One.

