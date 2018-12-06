Butyl Acetate: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2023 - Applications for Tanning Materials Has Been Growing With the Highest Rate of About 6.34% Per Year

DUBLIN, Dec 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global Butyl Acetate Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a recently conducted research about the global butyl acetate market, as an overall, it is projected to reach approximately 1,766 thousand tons by the end of 2023, increasing at a CAGR of around 3% per year in the period 2017-2023.

The report focuses on both product and regional breakdown, offering a larger perspective on the market dynamics. Although butyl acetate is largely used as a solvent, the analysis considers the application of butyl acetate across various industries. In particular, the second largest share of butyl acetate consumption is as a solvent, which accounted for around 28% of the total in volume terms. Meanwhile, the chemical's application for tanning materials has been growing with the highest rate of about 6.34% per year.

Regionally, the largest global butyl acetate market was North East Asia, which accounted for about 40% of the total in volume terms. In comparison, the CIS countries were the smallest global butyl acetate market during the analyzed period and are expected to remain such in the medium term.

Consumption of butyl acetate in surface coatings depends heavily on construction activity, automotive production, as well as on refinish activity. In fact, the market has been growing in recent years due to the active construction and automotive production. Another leading trend on the global butyl acetate market is linked with usually strong demand during the peak season for solvents. The chemical is predominantly used as a lacquer solvent in automotive paint and surface coatings for wood furniture, as well as for film-formers such as epoxies, urethanes, cellulose acetate butyrate, nitrocellulose, polyesters, vinyl copolymers and acrylic resins.

Geographically, the majority of butyl acetate production in Asia is used as industrial solvent in the paints and coatings industry. Typically, the North American butyl acetate market follows GDP because of its primary downstream markets. The US paints and coatings demand, which usually peaks in the spring, is important to butyl acetate producers, so demand within that market defines to a larger extend the demand levels of butyl acetate. In October 2016, BASF declared force majeure from Ludwigshafen, following an explosion in the plant. Due to the fact that the plant was accountable for about 90 thousand tons of butyl acetate per year, the problem significantly tightened the European market.

