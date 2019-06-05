Butzel Long Files Lawsuit Against State Of Michigan In United States District Court Eastern District On Behalf Of Dying Oakland County Michigan Woman

Hoover will attend a 1pm News Conference on Wednesday, June 5 th along with Donovan and the owner of a local Provisioning Center, symbolic of others who have run out of or are facing running out of inventory. Hoover is married, has grown children and is a grandmother and is currently in an experimental protocol at an area cancer treatment center and relies on Cannabis products such as oil, high CBD low THC products and cannabis flower and more that are specifically made for patient's ailments.

Hoover was diagnosed with Mastocytosis Leukemia in 2011 and has fought courageously through her treatment, at one point appearing to have died before being brought back after 4 ½ minutes. Hoover previously used Vicodin, Norco and Fentanyl Patches, along with other painkillers, but found Cannabis Products allowed her to eat, sleep and function better. The products she needs are not available with her current caregiver and soon, the supply will likely run out virtually system wide, leaving Hoover to break the law and go to the black market.

Michelle Donovan Attorney at Butzel Long who represents Hoover said, "Our client is filing a complaint as her due process rights are violated due to lack of access to obtaining her medical marijuana treatment."

CASE NUMBER: 2:19-cv-11656-PDB-DRB

