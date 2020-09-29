Buxton & Collie Hires New Lead Estate Planning Attorney

MT. PLEASANT, S.C., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buxton & Collie, LLC, is pleased to announce the addition of Cecile Rabon Crogan to their team as the lead Estate Planning Attorney. Crogan has spent the last several years cultivating her knowledge of estates and trusts in Baltimore, Maryland.

A South Carolina native, Crogan is incredibly knowledgeable and educated in all matters related to estate law. She graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Political Science, and later attended the Charleston School of Law, earning her Juris Doctor degree.

It wasn't until Crogan first started practicing law in Horry County, SC, where she developed her passion for estate planning in full. She honed her legal path and developed a respect for estate law as she assisted clients in navigating the probate process. Crogan represented hundreds of clients in the administration of estates involving asbestos-related litigation settlements, and further assisted individuals with estate planning needs of their own.

"I am incredibly excited to be back in South Carolina and working with such a passionate team of attorneys," Crogan had to say about joining Buxton & Collie. "I already feel like I'm a part of the family, and I'm looking forward to taking the lead on Estate Planning."

At Buxton & Collie, LLC, you'll see Crogan helping clients prepare for the future with various estate planning tools, including the preparation of Last Will and Testaments, Trusts, Health Care Power of Attorneys, and more.

If you'd like to learn more about Cecile Rabon Crogan, you can visit her attorney page on the Buxton & Collie website: https://buxtonandcollie.com/.

Buxton & Collie, LLC, is a local law firm dedicated to serving individuals and businesses alike. Their practice areas include Business Law, Real Estate Law, Estate Planning, Private Equity, Tax Planning and more. Recently, they've taken part in volunteering in the community by participating on several boards, hosting blood drives and packing food for Meals on Wheels. You can contact them at 843-606-2397. Their office is located at 940 Johnnie Dodds Blvd #205, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.

