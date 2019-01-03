Buxton to Provide Data Insights to Inform Chicken Salad Chick's Expansion Strategy

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buxton has been appointed by Chicken Salad Chick, a fast casual restaurant chain based in Auburn, Ala., to provide customer analytics that will shape the brand's market planning strategy. Chicken Salad Chick will use these insights to further understand its best potential customers and to identify and prioritize expansion opportunities throughout the United States.

"As we look to expand Chicken Salad Chick throughout the country, especially into new regions and markets for the brand, we're excited to partner with Buxton," said Terry McKee, vice president of real estate and store development for Chicken Salad Chick. "Buxton will allow us to expediently and confidently make site selection decisions, serve more of our best customers, and support our franchise partners and company stores with top resources."

"We're excited to begin working with Chicken Salad Chick," said Tim White, senior vice president at Buxton. "We look forward to providing the necessary insights so the organization can reach its expansion goals."

As a Buxton client, Chicken Salad Chick will have access to the web-based Buxton Analytics Platform, which will allow Chicken Salad Chick to score potential sites, visualize market data and run reports to support its growth strategy. Chicken Salad Chick joins a growing list of organizations using the Buxton Analytics Platform as a pre-screening tool for real estate location and market planning decisions. Buxton's analytics will also be leveraged by Chicken Salad Chick's marketing organization to identify opportunities in local markets.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 105 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious in 2019, FastCasual.com's top Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.'s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016.

For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com.

About Buxton

Buxton is the industry leader in customer analytics. Our analytics reveal who your customers are, where more potential customers are located and the value of each customer. More than 5,000 clients in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, private equity, and public sectors have relied on our insights to guide their growth strategies.

For more information, visit www.buxtonco.com.

Contacts: Katie Russell Nikki Rode Buxton Fish Consulting for Chicken Salad Chick (817) 332-3681 (954) 893-9150 krussell@buxtonco.com nrode@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Buxton

Related Links

http://www.buxtonco.com

