Buy Extra Time for Your Holiday Returns at B&H

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a courtesy to our customers during the busy holiday season, B&H Photo is offering extended returns on all purchases made between November 1, 2019 and January 1, 2020. This expanded timeframe for returns and exchanges supersedes our standard 30-day return limit.

In another effort to better serve our customers, the B&H SuperStore, as well as our phone and chat services, will be open on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 28) from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will open an hour early on Black Friday, November 29 (extended Friday hours 8:00 a.m.1:00 p.m.).

Meet the Staff at B&H Photo. Our goal at B&H's is to help you find the products best suited for your creative needs. With over 1000 talented employees, our staff will guide you through the process of identifying exactly which gear is right for you. Check the video out to meet some of our team!

For full details about our enhanced schedules for the holidays, visit the Returns & Exchanges and Hours of Operation pages at the B&H Help Center.

