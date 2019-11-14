Buy Extra Time for Your Holiday Returns at B&H
B&H Photo provides a handy holiday shopping schedule and extended timeframe for exchanges and returns.
Nov 14, 2019, 19:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a courtesy to our customers during the busy holiday season, B&H Photo is offering extended returns on all purchases made between November 1, 2019 and January 1, 2020. This expanded timeframe for returns and exchanges supersedes our standard 30-day return limit.
In another effort to better serve our customers, the B&H SuperStore, as well as our phone and chat services, will be open on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 28) from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will open an hour early on Black Friday, November 29 (extended Friday hours 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.).
For full details about our enhanced schedules for the holidays, visit the Returns & Exchanges and Hours of Operation pages at the B&H Help Center.
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.
Meet the Staff at B&H
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3fmURxeM4A
A Brief History of B&H
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEAShPtpVXM
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.
