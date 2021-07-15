Buy Now, Pay Later Leader Uplift Launches Partnership with Air Tahiti Nui as French Polynesia Reopens to International Travelers

"With the reopening of this breathtaking destination it's important we provide our customers every opportunity to travel again," said Nicholas Panza, Vice President, the Americas for Air Tahiti Nui. "Uplift's Buy Now, Pay Later Payment offering provides flexible monthly installments and is a huge benefit to our customers making a dream vacation a reality."

Air Tahiti Nui was founded to connect the world to one of its greatest treasures, the Islands of Tahiti. Air Tahiti Nui, offers flights and vacations packages for families, honeymooners, and scenic Cruise excursions through Pleasant Holidays, also a partner offering BNPL with Uplift. Travelers can visit the many beautiful Islands of Tahiti to experience exclusive overwater bungalows and magnificent resorts in Bora Bora, Moorea and smaller boutique properties to be found in places such as Ta'haa, Rangiroa and Tikehau.

"As vaccinations grow and international travel begins to ramp up, we are delighted to partner with Air Tahiti Nui offering customers an affordable way to travel and generating life long memories such as a dream Tahitian vacation," said Brian Barth, CEO of Uplift. "Air Tahiti Nui will join a growing list of Uplift's airline partners, who are at the forefront of the rebound of travel."

Air Tahiti Nui connects the Northern Hemisphere from many cities such as Paris, Los Angeles, Tokyo – to the most popular places in Oceania; French Polynesia, Australia, and New Zealand. Air Tahiti Nui offers flights to destinations in 9 countries.

Air Tahiti Nui customers will find Uplift's flexible payment options on the Air Tahiti Nui website and the Air Tahiti mobile app. By using Uplift as a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment option, consumers can book their dream vacation when they are ready and spread the cost of the trip over affordable monthly payments, rather than paying in full up front.

Uplift is seamlessly integrated into the Air Tahiti Nui booking process, allowing customers to see the total cost of their trip along with the monthly payment amount. Simple monthly payments also allow customers to see how an upgraded travel experience with Moana Premium or Poerava Business class can be more accessible with just a few extra dollars per month in 6 or 11 monthly payments.

For example, instead of paying $1,000 upfront for a trip, customers can book their trip today, and spread the cost over 11 monthly payments of $93.19 each.

Uplift partners with 200+ of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel brands to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve.

Uplift's Buy Now, Pay Later flexible payment options are now available for booking on Air Tahiti Nui .

About Air Tahiti Nui

With award winning service Air Tahiti Nui, takes special care and pride in the well-being of its customers, from boarding to arrival. Air Tahiti Nui constantly offers high quality products and services on board its aircraft, coupled with a warm welcome, unique Polynesian hospitality and great comfort for passengers.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay overtime with no late or early payment fees. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com .

SOURCE Uplift