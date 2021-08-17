Buy Now, Pay Later Leader Uplift Launches Partnership With Tripster

When booking on Tripster, customers can choose from more than 30 destinations across the United States and easily package hotel accommodations, experiences, theme park tickets and more all with just a few clicks. Customers can build their own vacation package and bundle these purchases for immediate savings. Tripster takes great pride in vetting every experience and destination to get the most out of each vacation complete with side by side comparisons and customer reviews to ensure the best experience imaginable.

"Tripster has always believed that a vacation shouldn't feel like work. With the addition of flexible payment options through Uplift, we've taken one more potential stress point out of travel planning by allowing our customers to spread the cost of their vacation over low monthly payments," said John Johnson, Founder & CEO for Tripster. "We selected Uplift as our exclusive BNPL partner. Uplift offered us the best suite of tools to help deepen our customer loyalty and increase average order values."

Uplift is seamlessly integrated into the Tripster booking process, on all platforms including desktop and mobile. Customers will see the total cost at the time of booking along with the monthly payment amount making it easy to budget for and experience the vacation they deserve. There are no late fees or prepayment penalties and customers can travel even before they are finished making their payments.

Uplift partners with more than 200+ of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel brands to offer BNPL payment options that help people make meaningful purchases and get the most out of their travel experiences.

Tripster guests can pay through Uplift's flexible payment options for purchase amounts beginning at $100. For example, a customer may select a hotel package with Orlando theme park tickets priced at $800, instead of paying the entire amount up front, Uplift gives customers the luxury of zero money down at the time of booking and instead spreading the total cost over 12 easy monthly payments of $78.29.

"From coast to coast Tripster offers incredible experiences which are a great addition to any vacation and they are now even more affordable when guests opt to pay over time with Uplift," said Tom Botts, Chief Commercial Officer for Uplift. "We are honored to be selected by Tripster as their BNPL partner, providing more people the opportunity of affordable travel to create memories for a lifetime."

Uplift's BNPL flexible payment options are now available for bookings on Tripster in some of their most popular vacation destinations, including:

Florida : Miami , Orlando , St. Augustine and Tampa

California : Los Angeles , San Diego and San Francisco

Texas : Austin and San Antonio

North Carolina : Asheville and Charlotte

Tennessee : Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge

About Tripster

Find thousands of things to do and great places to stay - Tripster is a one stop shop to build the ideal vacation package. From fun vacations at top destinations across the United States to offering discount tickets to theme parks, tours, soft adventure, Broadway shows, Vegas productions, aquariums, and lots more. Book a hotel, condo or vacation home with Tripster as well, and save more money by bundling with tickets. In addition, customers can find valuable package savings and helpful customer support from real people. One account, one purchase, all in one place. Tripster is the easy route.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late or early payment fees. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com

SOURCE Uplift

Related Links

http://www.Uplift.com

