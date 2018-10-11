Buy Your Custom Chili's Merch On Cyber Monday During The One Day Only Sale

Chili's online pop-up retail store is coming Nov. 26 and will be open for 24 hours only so set your alarm now

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you always wanted to get your hands on custom, one-of-a-kind Chili's swag, but didn't know how? Well, we have an early holiday gift for you! On Cyber Monday, our first ever online retail store will go live featuring rare, yet impeccable Chili's merch for all you enthusiasts out there. However, there's a catch: You only have one day to purchase. Oh and there's a limited quantity of each item. So mark your calendars for Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, and favorite www.welcometochilis.com because we don't know when this merch will be back, baby back, baby back.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/82463510-chilis-cyber-monday-online-retail-store/

If you've been keeping up with what we've been up to, then you've noticed that our special team of designers, a.k.a., the #ChilisLove crew, have surprised and delighted some of our biggest fans with custom gear. We've shared sneak peaks on our social channels and many of you have expressed, YOU WANT IT TOO. 

"OMG need." – @LLWR38

"WHERE DO I GET THIS?" – @SARA_KOBY

"I LOVE THAT." – @MOLLROS

"That outfit is chili pepper hot fire!!!! Link to where to buy?" – @jsull5

"DUDE I WANT IT." – @faith_ryan18

Well, we heard you. And at this point, you're probably wondering "what the heck can I buy?" So we're here to tell you, but first, we want you to know that we didn't just sit in a room and think up random merch to sell. Instead, we kept you all in mind and even created the Hi, Welcome to Chili'store.

Here's what will be featured and the story behind why we created each piece. 

  • I Feel God In This Chili's Tonight t-shirt
    • Remember that time we were featured on The Office and Pam Beesly got kicked out of Chili's for enjoying too many Second Drinks? You have Pam to thank for this baller t-shirt. 
  • Skillet Queso bomber jacket
  • Hi, Welcome to Chili's swimsuit
    • When we heard one of our fans wanted to surprise her best friend, who loves Chili's, for her birthday, we had to delight her with a one-of-a-kind swimsuit. Summer will be here before you know it so plan ahead for your next pool party.
  • Burger, Rib, Fajita and Margarita cufflink sets
    • When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got hitched, we couldn't help but jump in and create custom gear to make Chili's oh so royal. Now you can class up your next formal with one (or all) of these SASSY cufflinks.  

At the end of the day, who are we without our Guests? And who are our Guests without some swaggy merch? We'll leave that up to you to decide. But choose wisely.

This isn't for us. It's for you.

Visit www.welcometochilis.com to check out the merch and remember the online pop-up store is only available for 24 hours on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26.

About Chili's Grill & Bar 
Chili's® Grill & Bar is the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), a recognized leader in casual dining. Known for their signature menu items – burgers, ribs and fajitas– Chili's offers fresh, bold and unexpected flavors. Each ChiliHead at more than 1,600 locations in 31 countries and two territories takes great pride in Chili's purpose of connecting with and serving Guests and giving back to the communities in which they are located. In addition to Chili's, Brinker owns and operates Maggiano's Little Italy®. For more brand-related information, visit chilis.com.

