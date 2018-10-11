Buy Your Custom Chili's Merch On Cyber Monday During The One Day Only Sale

If you've been keeping up with what we've been up to, then you've noticed that our special team of designers, a.k.a., the #ChilisLove crew, have surprised and delighted some of our biggest fans with custom gear. We've shared sneak peaks on our social channels and many of you have expressed, YOU WANT IT TOO.

"OMG need." – @LLWR38

"WHERE DO I GET THIS?" – @SARA_KOBY

"I LOVE THAT." – @MOLLROS

"That outfit is chili pepper hot fire!!!! Link to where to buy?" – @jsull5

"DUDE I WANT IT." – @faith_ryan18

Well, we heard you. And at this point, you're probably wondering "what the heck can I buy?" So we're here to tell you, but first, we want you to know that we didn't just sit in a room and think up random merch to sell. Instead, we kept you all in mind and even created the Hi, Welcome to Chili'store.

Here's what will be featured and the story behind why we created each piece.

I Feel God In This Chili's Tonight t-shirt

Remember that time we were featured on The Office and Pam Beesly got kicked out of Chili's for enjoying too many Second Drinks? You have Pam to thank for this baller t-shirt.

Thanks to our queso lover who took her love to the next level with this article "15 Tweets You'll Only Understand If You're Completely Obsessed With Chili's Queso," we thought it was only appropriate to create an item to match her love for our Skillet Queso. Now you can rep your love for it too. GET YOU SOME.

Hi, Welcome to Chili's swimsuit

When we heard one of our fans wanted to surprise her best friend, who loves Chili's, for her birthday, we had to delight her with a one-of-a-kind swimsuit. Summer will be here before you know it so plan ahead for your next pool party.

Burger, Rib, Fajita and Margarita cufflink sets

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got hitched, we couldn't help but jump in and create custom gear to make Chili's oh so royal. Now you can class up your next formal with one (or all) of these SASSY cufflinks.

At the end of the day, who are we without our Guests? And who are our Guests without some swaggy merch? We'll leave that up to you to decide. But choose wisely.

This isn't for us. It's for you.

Visit www.welcometochilis.com to check out the merch and remember the online pop-up store is only available for 24 hours on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26.

