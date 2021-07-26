Buybacks of shares in Alfa Laval during week 29 2021

News provided by

Alfa Laval

Jul 26, 2021, 09:24 ET

LUND, Sweden, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period July 19 - July 23, 2021, Alfa Laval AB (publ) (LEI code: 549300UCKT2UK88AG251) has repurchased in total 109,481 own shares (ISIN: SE0000695876) as part of the share buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure optimized capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the SEK 2 billion share buyback program, which Alfa Laval announced on April 27, 2021. The share buy-back program, which runs between April 28, 2021 and April 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation).

Shares in Alfa Laval have been repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK)



19/07/2021

22,000

309.5611

6,810,344.20

20/07/2021

21,000

332.2982

6,978,262.20

21/07/2021

22,116

335.3616

7,416,857.15

22/07/2021

24,919

339.4471

8,458,682.28

23/07/2021

19,446

348.0743

6,768,652.84

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea on behalf of Alfa Laval. Following the above acquisitions, Alfa Laval's holding of own shares amounts to 1,558,030 shares as of July 26, 2021.

The total number of shares in Alfa Laval, including the own shares, is 419,456,315, and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 417,898,285.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For more information please contact: 

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Henrik G. Welch
Head of Group Treasury
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 70 2638399

 This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/buybacks-of-shares-in-alfa-laval-during-week-29-2021,c3389321

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3389321/1448363.pdf

Share buyback weekly ENG w.2021.29

https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/3389321/a67575436cec5ad6.pdf

Share buyback weekly Appendix w 2021 29

SOURCE Alfa Laval

Also from this source

Thomas Møller appointed new President of Energy Division at Alfa...

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report April 1 - June 30, 2021...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics