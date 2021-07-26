Buybacks of shares in Alfa Laval during week 29 2021

LUND, Sweden, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period July 19 - July 23, 2021, Alfa Laval AB (publ) (LEI code: 549300UCKT2UK88AG251) has repurchased in total 109,481 own shares (ISIN: SE0000695876) as part of the share buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure optimized capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the SEK 2 billion share buyback program, which Alfa Laval announced on April 27, 2021. The share buy-back program, which runs between April 28, 2021 and April 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation).

Shares in Alfa Laval have been repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK)







19/07/2021 22,000 309.5611 6,810,344.20



20/07/2021 21,000 332.2982 6,978,262.20



21/07/2021 22,116 335.3616 7,416,857.15



22/07/2021 24,919 339.4471 8,458,682.28



23/07/2021 19,446 348.0743 6,768,652.84





All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea on behalf of Alfa Laval. Following the above acquisitions, Alfa Laval's holding of own shares amounts to 1,558,030 shares as of July 26, 2021.

The total number of shares in Alfa Laval, including the own shares, is 419,456,315, and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 417,898,285.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Henrik G. Welch

Head of Group Treasury

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 70 2638399

