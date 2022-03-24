BuyCanadianInsulin.com (BCI) Celebrates Milestone

Canadian company helping Americans access affordable medication marks their one-year anniversary.

WINNIPEG, MB, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Buy Canadian Insulin (BCI), the online store providing Americans with affordable insulin & other life-saving medications, proudly announced today that it is celebrating its one-year anniversary. The company has been a critical source for many Americans without proper medical coverage that face excessive and unmanageable costs for their prescription medications.

In particular, Americans with type 1 and type 2 diabetes have seen the cost of insulin skyrocket. The high prices have led individuals to take up extreme measures to try and pay for their life-saving medication, including crowdfunding to raise money, skipping doses or rationing insulin.

According to researchers at the Yale Diabetes Center, one in four patients with diabetes in the United States ration their insulin due to high costs. This habit can lead to severe health consequences or even death.

Buy Canadian Insulin enables Americans to purchase up to a 3-month supply of insulin online or over the phone if they have a valid prescription from an American doctor. They offer top brands including Lantus, Levemir, Humalog, Apidra, Fiasp and other major insulin brands. In addition to insulin, BCI also offers almost any medication including over-the-counter, brand name and generic medications and medical supplies. All orders are express shipped to the US from licensed pharmacies. Some examples of savings offered include:

Humalog insulin vials:

-US Price: $362/vial

-BCI Price: $70/vial (Bulk Discount: Get three vials for $150)

Ozempic (semaglutide) injection pens:

-US Price: $1,269

-BCI Price: $290

Apidra insulin vials:

-US Price: $451/vial

-BCI Price: $60/vial (Bulk Discount: Get four vials for $160)

In Canada, insulin prices are a fraction of what they are in America. This is primarily due to heavy price regulation by a Canadian government body – the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB). Because of the generally lower drug prices in their northern neighbor, pharmaceutical tourism has become increasingly popular with Americans, particularly those needing insulin. BCI hopes to fill the need for those who don't want to travel internationally to obtain their medicine at reasonable prices.

About Buy Canadian Insulin

Founded in 2020, Buy Canadian Insulin helps Americans, especially those without medical insurance, save up to 90% on top brand insulin & other life-saving medication. For more information please visit www.buycanadianinsulin.com or call toll free at 1-888-525-1815 during business hours located on our website.

SOURCE BuyCanadianInsulin.com