Buyers Edge Platform Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing John Davie, CEO of Buyers Edge Platform, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected John Davie as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. John Davie is the entrepreneurial force behind Buyers Edge Platform – the leading Software and Analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform is the fastest growing data and technology company in the foodservice landscape – processing over $15 Billion in annual volume.

John Davie founded Buyers Edge Platform in 1998 and led the growth of the company to become the nation's largest data and technology partner for the restaurant industry. The Buyers Edge Platform now delivers cutting-edge data and analytics, supply chain management consulting and technology to companies throughout the foodservice supply chain, including operators, distributors, manufacturers, and other restaurant partners. Marquee clients include Qdoba, MGM, Red Robin, Ruth's Chris, Einstein Bagel, Famous Dave's, and thousands of others.

As a leader, Davie is never satisfied with the status quo: he is committed to growth, disruption, and discovery. As a visionary, John focuses on the ways in which he can lead his brands and partners to solve problems and develop new efficiencies. Davie's key to success is his eagerness to partner with foodservice's biggest brands in a quest to bring transparency and technology to the industry.

"It is humbling to be honored by such a prestigious company like Goldman Sachs," Davie said. "I couldn't be more excited about 2022 and continuing to innovate and disrupt the foodservice space. It's incredibly exciting to be included on this list of 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs. For me, entrepreneurship is all about finding new ways to create value for stakeholders, being willing to invest in innovative ideas, and surrounding myself with an absolutely brilliant team of experts. I've never let go of those core ideals throughout my time leading Buyers Edge Platform, and I'm honored to be recognized for taking that approach to running the business."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize John Davie as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is the leading Software and Analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform connects entities throughout foodservice and empowers them to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging data and analytics. Buyers Edge Platform's mission is to drive the foodservice industry from manual to automated with programs that benefit all stakeholders across the supply chain.

