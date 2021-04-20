Buyers Edge Platform Reaches New Milestone Processing $1 Billion in Month of March

WALTHAM, Mass., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform, a digital procurement network for foodservice, announced that it reached a new milestone processing $1 billion of foodservice purchasing volume in the month of March. In 2020, Buyers Edge Platform signed more than 20,000 new members – an indication that restaurant operators are increasingly concerned with finding ways to leverage their purchasing data, reduce costs, and put money back into their bottom line.

2020 was a banner year for the adoption of restaurant and foodservice technologies. As foodservice operators look to drive revenue recovery in 2021, companies like Buyers Edge Platform make it possible for them to use their data to create profitable supply chain and sourcing advantages.

"We've seen a steady rebound in purchasing since November and only see it continuing as we move forward," says Buyers Edge Platform CEO John Davie. "We want to see restaurant operators succeed and save money in all areas of their operation. With food orders up 43% higher than pre-pandemic levels, customer demand doesn't look to be decreasing and restaurants are working harder than ever to meet that demand without increasing their costs. By becoming a member of Buyers Edge Platform, operators get access to buying power, valuable data insights and opportunities to boost their profitability potential."

With over 20 years in the foodservice industry, the Buyers Edge Platform differentiator has always been their use of data and technology. As the industry's first end-to-end digital purchasing platform for foodservice, Buyers Edge Platform customizes programs that best meet each operator's needs.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a Digital Procurement Network for foodservice. Buyers Edge Platform acquires and processes billions of dollars of purchasing data every year across the restaurant, healthcare, casino, hospitality, higher education, institutional, and entertainment segments. For more information visit BuyersEdgePlatform.com.

