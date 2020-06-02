Buyers Meeting Point Acquires MyPurchasingCenter

BOSTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Meeting Point, a knowledge and engagement resource for procurement and supply chain professionals, has announced its acquisition of MyPurchasingCenter, a website designed to provide procurement professionals with the information required to keep their companies competitive in a dynamic global marketplace.

Buyers Meeting Point will restore industry access to MyPurchasingCenter's valuable content on categories such as MRO, logistics, and indirect spend and engage with the MyPurchasingCenter audience via social media. This acquisition will increase Buyers Meeting Point's social media following and expand the volume of information already available via their blog. The move also preserves a credible and recognized brand with strong ties in the procurement community, one that dates back to 2011.

"Over the years, MyPurchasingCenter.com established itself as a successful forum that encouraged procurement professionals to share ideas and engage in enlightening conversations on how to be more successful and strategic while managing cost center restrictions. We are excited to preserve the brand, content and collaboration of MyPurchasingCenter through Buyers Meeting Point to help purchasing and procurement professionals succeed in today's economy," said Michelle Palmer, Publisher, MyPurchasingCenter.com.

"I am excited for the overall procurement and supply chain community that Buyers Meeting Point has made a new home for MyPurchasingCenter," said Susan Avery, former Editorial Director, MyPurchasingCenter.com. "Bringing together the content of MyPurchasingCenter with the valuable resources of Buyers Meeting Point creates the one source of news and information for procurement and supply chain professionals going forward."

"I have always respected MyPurchasingCenter for their ability to meet the critical information and networking needs of the procurement community through leading writers and editorial professionalism," said Kelly Barner, Owner and Managing Director, Buyers Meeting Point. "This acquisition will allow Buyers Meeting Point to serve a larger segment of spend management professionals and will increase the scope of our audience and social media reach while preserving the MyPurchasingCenter legacy."

About Buyers Meeting Point

Buyers Meeting Point is an online knowledge and professional development resource for procurement and supply management professionals owned and managed by career procurement professional Kelly Barner. Buyers Meeting Point provides the procurement industry with an events calendar, blog, content, and active social media network, all of which are trusted sources of information for practitioners and solution providers alike. For more information, please visit www.buyersmeetingpoint.com or follow @BuyersMeetPoint.

