Buying Generic Cancer Drugs Offers Improved Cost-Effectiveness Says Canadian Pharmacy Intermediary

Cancer patients can find cost savings now through SaveRxCanada's Rx Select program

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While cancer is still the leading cause for death in the world, many people who have been diagnosed with it today are now experiencing a better prognosis. These improvements in cancer outcomes can be attributed a variety of factors including the availability of population-based screening programs and advanced surgical techniques as well as innovative drug therapies.

Unfortunately, significant costs are associated with the design and development of cancer drugs, resulting in new therapies that are frequently very expensive and increasingly resource-intensive.

The average cost per life-year gained from agents used in hematologic malignancies rose from $50,000 to $200,000 between 1995 and 2015. Similar trends were observed for other oncologic agents targeting solid tumours.

A published study in 2019 "The economic impact of the transition from branded to generic oncology drugs" concluded generic versions of costly oncology drugs offer significantly improved cost-effectiveness and cost–utility. Generic versions of vinorelbine, erlotinib, cetuximab, and cisplatin all contributed to overall cost savings when compared with their branded versions.

Cancer patients can now gain access to lower priced generic cancer drugs through the Rx Select program from SaveRxCanada.to. This was one of the first programs of its kind launched back in 2004 to provide access to generic medications. By adding several international pharmacies to their network, patients were able to find many generic versions of brand name medications at much lower prices.

The RxSelect program offers free shipping and 5% in rewards points that can be redeemed on future orders.

The use of generic alternatives in place of branded medications has been identified as a key area of cost recovery in oncology settings now.

About SaveRxCanada.to

SaveRxCanada.to has been a trusted, affordable and reliable Canadian pharmacy intermediary for over 18 years.

The company has been committed to providing affordable prescription drugs to worldwide patients through their network of licensed Canadian pharmacies and International pharmacies.

Visit SaveRxCanada.to to learn more about the company.

All orders required a valid prescription from a licensed physician or doctor.

SOURCE SaveRxCanada.to