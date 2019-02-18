BuySellHODL Launches First of Its Kind Cryptocurrency Ratings & Price Targets

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly launched cryptocurrency app BuySellHODL has announced the launch of its proprietary crypto ratings and price target feature, with Bitcoin as the initial coin rating launch. The rating feature is currently free and the first of its kind in the crypto space. It gives users real-time ratings and price target data that is entirely quantitative, creating an invaluable analysis tool for beginners and experts alike.

Bitcoin Rating & Price Target

Bitcoin has earned a "Buy" rating with a 12-month price target of $6,662.29. The ratings distribution breaks down as follows: 60 percent Buy, 22 percent HODL, and 19 percent sell.

The app regularly queries its users for their opinions on the overall state of the market, Bitcoin, and the value associated with other top cryptocurrencies. This data is accounted for as part of a proprietary formula that is then used to generate the ratings and price targets. This information is published and updated hourly on the BuySellHODL website as well as the Ratings tab on our Android and iPhone apps.

Unique Aspects of the BuySellHODL Crypto Ratings :

BuySellHODL ( @BuySellHODLApp ) Founder Clifford Lerner stated,

"There is a severe lack of compelling data and real-time analysis on cryptocurrencies. Our app addresses these shortcomings head-on, by providing the first of its kind cryptocurrency content. By querying our community of users, we're able to create fresh, real-time, and unbiased cryptocurrency ratings and price target data, while eliminating the inherent shortcomings and biases of qualitative ratings data that give little insights into the trends."

Founder Clifford Lerner continues,

"Furthermore, our unique methods of generating the coin ratings and price targets enables us to provide differentiated data and analysis regarding the sentiment trends for each coin and the overall cryptocurrency market. We will be publishing the historical data for the top cryptocurrencies and overall market, making the BuySellHODL data a must-have tool for all crypto followers. In terms of the data, enthusiasts remain optimistic despite the current bear-market. More than half of the users (53 percent) currently say to 'Buy,' cryptocurrencies, compared to 21 percent saying 'HODL' and only 26 percent saying 'Sell,' and it will be interesting to see how this trends over time."

How Do the Crypto Ratings and Price Targets Work?

BuySellHODL app users are asked to create a "Crypto Bio," which includes several questions related to the overall cryptocurrency market and their predictions for specific coins. This data is then used as part of a proprietary formula to generate the ratings and price targets for each coin.

Specifically, the Bitcoin price target formula incorporates several factors including:

Our price targets are updated in real-time and available on the BuySellHODLapp.com website and our Android and iPhone apps, with weekly analysis posted to our Crypto News. In order to keep the data fresh, the formulas only incorporate recently updated data.

Robust Feature Roadmap

There are several exciting features in development to enhance our ratings feature, including:

Additional Coin Rating Launches: Over the upcoming weeks, BuySellHODL will launch additional ratings and price targets for the top cryptocurrencies by market cap including: Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), EOS, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Zcash (ZEC), TRON (TRX), Binance Coin (BNB), Stellar (XLM), and Ethereum Classic (ETC).

Expert Cryptocurrency Analysis: BuySellHODL will be launching an "Experts" section with ratings and price target data exclusively from crypto thought-leaders. Experts can inquire here.

Geographic Ratings Analysis: BuySellHODL will offer the ability to view and compare the ratings and price target predictions for several of the top crypto locations, including: USA, Japan, Brazil, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, China, Argentina, Estonia, and Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Visit the BuySellHODL Official Site – https://buysellhodlapp.com

Chat on Telegram – https://t.me/buysellhodl

Follow on Twitter – https://twitter.com/buysellhodlapp

Like on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/groups/buysellhodl

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Clifford Lerner

Contact Email: contact@BuySellHodlApp.com

About: BuySellHODL (@BuySellHODLapp) is the ultimate cryptocurrency app for beginners and crypto-enthusiasts offering live crypto ratings, Bitcoin Price Target projections, crypto news, and a fun live Bitcoin game with real money prizes. BuySellHODL was founded by entrepreneur and crypto-enthusiast Clifford Lerner, author of the best-selling business book for startups, Explosive Growth – A Few Things I Learned Growing To 100 Million Users. Learn more about BuySellHODL here.

DISCLAIMER: BuySellHODL does not provide financial advice. The material here, on their website, and mobile apps have been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for financial advice. BuySellHODL is not accountable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss incurred, alleged or otherwise, in connection to the use or reliance of any content you read on our properties. Please read our full disclaimer.

