Buzbee Releases Houston Fire Department Internal Logs

- 0815 Lt Barrow request riot equipment

- 0915 HPD preparing to open gates to participants

- 0920 Participants breached secondary checkpoint

- 0923 Participants have breached main gate and bypassed COVID testing checkpoint

- 0925 HPD requests medical for 4 individuals.

- 1000 Venue gates opened.

- 1002 Venue fences damaged, no control of participants.

- 1005 Breached Merchandising lines

- 1019 Crowd trying to push down final barrier

