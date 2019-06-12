'Buzz' builds around new $8.6 million, 44-apartment senior living community in Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley's Grove, a new 44-apartment assisted living and memory care community, will fill a growing need for senior services in Ottawa County, area leaders announced at a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 11.

The $8.6 million project includes 14 rooms operated under Leisure Living's nationally recognized Moments MemoryCare™ program and 30 private assisted living residences that allow guests to maintain their independence while accessing around-the-clock care.

"We are focused on seniors and providing great care in an atmosphere they can be proud of," said Neil Kraay, CEO of Leisure Living Management, a Michigan owned and operated senior care provider. "We believe the Zeeland area and its people deserve the best, and we plan to offer that."

The 44,000-square-foot full-service living center, which sits among trees and nestled near community resources, is expected to be completed in spring 2020. All rooms and common areas will feature state-of-the-art equipment and technology. The spaces are also barrier-free and at ground level. Plans call for courtyard greenspace and walking trails dedicated to residents.

The activity clearing the land near the corner of 96th Avenue and Riley Street has already generated conversation, said Britt Delo, relationship manager for the West Coast Chamber of Commerce.

"This location is perfect, and there is buzz in the community about this project," Delo said. "What really strikes me is that one of our core values is delivering remarkable experiences, and we believe Leisure Living is bringing that to life and filling a need in our community.

"We know they are bringing a remarkable experience to residents in our area."

Riley's Grove will be Leisure Living's 27th senior housing project. Omega Construction, of Grand Rapids, will build the community and Michigan-based Chemical Bank is providing project financing.

"We are building an incredible living setting as well as creating jobs in the area we call home," Kraay said.

