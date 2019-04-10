Buzz Builds for New BASIS Independent Fremont Campus, Coming to the Bay Area This Fall

FREMONT, Calif., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since announcing plans to open a new BASIS Independent Fremont campus last month, buzz is building as the world-acclaimed BASIS Curriculum Schools network starts admitting students to its third Bay Area campus, and sixth campus in the country.

"The new campus couldn't come at a better time for our students and parents," said Dr. Ashley Leyba, BASIS Independent Fremont's Head of School. "And our teachers and staff know that expanding our highly subscribed school to more students in the Fremont area is something we have been yearning to do!"

The new campus, located at 39700 Mission Boulevard in Fremont, will open this August for students in grades 6-8. The school offers modern classrooms, spacious hallways, large playing fields, outdoor basketball courts, a modern multi-purpose room, and outside dining space. Between the two BASIS Independent Fremont campuses, the school will expand one grade level each year until eventually offering the full TK-grade 12 BASIS Curriculum academic program.

BASIS Independent Fremont is currently accepting applications for students in grades 5-7 for fall 2019.

"We will be hosting a number of Middle School events in April and May for prospective families," Dr. Leyba said. "If you haven't experienced BASIS Independent in person, this is the perfect time to do it!"

Interested families are invited to register to attend an upcoming event to learn much more. (All events will be held at BASIS Independent Fremont -- 3300 Kearney Street in Fremont, California.)

Middle School Open House on Sunday, April 14, 2019 , at 11:00 a.m. To register, please visit, https://info.basisindependent.com/basis-independent-fremont-ms-open-house-04-14-2019

Grades 5-8 Information Session on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 , at 6:30 p.m . To register please visit, https://info.basisindependent.com/basis-independent-fremont-info-session-05-07-2019

Middle School Coffee with Administration on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. To register please visit, https://info.basisindependent.com/basis-independent-fremont-info-session-05-24-2019

Families that attend any of these events will:

Gain insightful information about our new campus serving grades 6-8!

Receive an overview of our world-acclaimed academic program.

Learn more about our Middle School Program, including diverse offerings like physics, biology, chemistry, logic, economics, and more.

Discover how we prepare students to use knowledge as fuel for deeper understanding and build the confidence and self-advocacy skills to succeed in high school and beyond.

Families attending our Middle School Open House will also have the ability to meet our teachers and tour our campus.

About BASIS Independent Schools

BASIS Independent Fremont, and all BASIS Independent Schools, are a part of the acclaimed BASIS Curriculum Schools network – which is among the best in the world, serving students from Preschool through Grade 12. The high-achieving BASIS Curriculum was founded in 1998 and educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants, not spectators, in the 21st-century global workforce of commerce and innovation. There are currently 37 BASIS Curriculum Schools in Arizona, California, China, the Czech Republic, Louisiana, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. -- including five BASIS Independent Schools in California's Bay Area, New York City, and Northern Virginia. For more information, please visit basisindependent.com.

