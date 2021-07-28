BuzzBallz Chili Mango Is Here, and the Name Says It All!

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This July, BuzzBallz/Southern Champion, LLC adds a new cocktail to their ready-to-drink line: BuzzBallz Cocktails Chili Mango. The cocktail tastes like mango with a hint of jalapeño to give it spice without being too hot. As spicy margaritas and palomas are popular right now, this chili mango cocktail fits right in with these quintessential summer drinks.

BuzzBallz Cocktails Chili Mango

National Vice President of Sales Blair Casey feels that this flavor differs from their traditional flavors as it combines a sweet and spicy taste into one sip. BuzzBallz Cocktails' core flavors include Tequila 'Rita, a margarita that combines the crisp, bold flavor of lime with the freshness of agave; Choc Tease, a rich cocktail crafted with real cream and natural chocolate; and Horchata, a rich twist to the Mexican drink made with real cream.

"I believe [Chili Mango] gives the BuzzBallz portfolio a different style of cocktail, and consumers today are always looking for something new and exciting…Chili Mango fits that niche," Casey says.

The cocktail pairs well with citrus, as well as savory and smoky, foods. It is a match made for grilled vegetables, sweet relishes and savory tacos, to name a few.

Food and cocktail culture on Instagram has sparked a large interest in unique flavor profiles among Millennials and older Gen-Z consumers. Casey knows that these consumers, especially, like spicy, fruit-forward drinks, which makes Chili Mango perfect for BuzzBallz's portfolio.

Founder and CEO Merrilee Kick shares the inspiration behind the chili mango flavor and how it came about.

"We love mango, and we love spice in Texas," Kick says. "We developed that flavor a year ago, and it is just now entering the market."

The flavor is currently being tested in California and Texas markets, and expectations are high for national distribution. Casey hopes to get some good market tests in chains like QuikTrip, HEB and Buc-ee's.

"It takes about a year to one and a half years to seed around the USA," Kick says. "I think once customers try it, they'll keep coming back."

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated Texas distillery, winery and brewery founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick's master's degree thesis project. In a little more than 10 years, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only woman-owned facility that is a licensed distillery, winery and brewery in the US, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationally and in several countries. The company maintains a fun brand message as they create high-quality, premixed cocktails, as well as small-batch spirits. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/ and www.buzzballz.com.

