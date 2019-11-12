BuzzFeed Partners With WoodWing for Digital Asset Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BuzzFeed, the world's leading tech-powered media company, has partnered with WoodWing for its Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution, to create a repository for the millions of photos, illustrations and other digital assets that are owned by the company.

With BuzzFeed's asset volume growing every day, the organization needed strong structural support and a fail-safe way to organize, manage, and share these valuable assets.

Working with WoodWing's DAM will be a game-changer in a number of ways, and will allow BuzzFeed to:

Easily find and share assets throughout the global organization

Quickly tag all incoming content via AI

Build collections of assets related to a particular story

Assign permissions for who can and can't see content

Manage rights for individual assets

Automatically create asset versions

Directly integrate with the Adobe Creative Suite

"We are delighted to work with BuzzFeed, a global leader in online news and entertainment. This really underscores our ability to help content creators in the digital space," said Scott Smith, Managing Director of WoodWing USA. "We are excited to see how BuzzFeed works with our technology to increase productivity and international speed-to-market."

"Whether for finding, posting, or sharing content, we needed a powerful solution to help us better manage our digital assets - all while tracking the legal restrictions in an editor-friendly way - and WoodWing fit the bill perfectly," said Wajmah Yaqubi, Business Affairs Director, BuzzFeed. "We are looking forward to collaborating with WoodWing as we roll out the DAM solution globally over the next few months."

The partnership with BuzzFeed follows WoodWing becoming a preferred partner of Apple for Apple News+ earlier this year. WoodWing supports over 100 titles globally on Apple News+.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed is the world's leading tech-powered media company, with a cross-platform news and entertainment network that reaches hundreds of millions of people globally. The company produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, original series; lifestyle content through brands including Tasty, the world's largest social food network; original reporting and investigative journalism through BuzzFeed News; strategic partnerships, licensing and product development through BuzzFeed Marketing; and original productions across broadcast, cable, SVOD, film and digital platforms for BuzzFeed Studios.

About WoodWing

WoodWing Software helps brands, publishers, and agencies create, manage, and publish content across teams and publish across channels. We build solutions that are perfect for large teams to efficiently work together on creative processes, within systems that are easy to manage. Customers include Hearst, Forbes, Axel Springer, Coca Cola, and Yamaha.

