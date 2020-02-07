BuzzTallz Voted Product of the Year 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BuzzTallz, a line of premium, 375-ml premixed wine cocktails, has been named Product of the Year (POY) for 2020.

Formulated and distributed in Carrollton, Texas, BuzzTallz is the sister brand to the popular, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail, BuzzBallz. For years, BuzzBallz has been at the forefront of this budding, RTD cocktail movement. In 2018, BuzzTallz were formulated to serve consumers who enjoy the hand-crafted taste of an elevated wine cocktail without the time or money spent mixing ingredients.

Today, BuzzTallz is proud to announce that, in its sophomore year of business, this dedication to bold, natural flavors has resulted in the company being awarded Product of the Year in the Spiked Beverage category by a panel of thousands of consumers.

POY is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation in which winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative survey conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

"For POY, it's always been about innovation; yesterday, today and tomorrow – that's what we … are laser focused on and champion," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of POY Management. "Coupled with that, our unique process of polling 40,000 independent voters means shoppers, retailers and manufacturers continue to genuinely trust the seal. 2020 sees new and exciting categories added that reflect the ever-changing face of innovation in the United States, delivering us another great set of winners."

Designed to champion new products that make consumers' lives easier, POY has operated for 12 years in the United States, and over 30 years globally, to act as a shortcut for shoppers in the marketplace. Each year, POY accepts entries from consumer goods that demonstrate innovation in their function, design, packaging or ingredients, and a category winner is selected through Kantar's nationally representative study.

"We're thrilled to have BuzzTallz selected as a 2020 Product of the Year Award winner for the Spiked Beverage Category," said Tracy Frisbie, Vice President of Marketing at BuzzBallz/Southern Champion, LLC. "Backed by the votes of over 40,000 everyday consumers, we're honored to have earned the distinctive Product of the Year logo that helps shoppers identify the best new products on the market, and to use the recognition in our marketing efforts."

For additional information about the 2020 POY winners, visit womansday.com/poy2020 and productoftheyearusa.com.

About BuzzTallz

Made with natural, high quality juices and creams, BuzzTallz are premixed wine cocktails that come in six bold flavors – Lime 'Rita, Chocolate Tease, Horchata, Stiff Lemonade, Ruby Red Grapefruit and Lotta Colada. BuzzTallz are perfect served over ice for an instant cocktail or blended with mixers to create fresh, new flavors. Each can is 375 ml, 13 percent alcohol by volume and equivalent to two glasses of wine. Take these compact cocktails on the go for picnics, pool parties and more or stay in and relax, refresh and unwind. For more information, visit buzzballz.com/products/.

About Product of the Year:

POY is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 45 countries with the same purpose: guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. POY winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the POY logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

