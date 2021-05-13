BV Investment Partners Announces Sale of CivicPlus

BOSTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners ("BV"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today the sale of CivicPlus®, a market-leading provider of integrated software solutions for local governments, to Insight Partners.

CivicPlus is the pioneering innovator in the new field of Civic Experience, which enables local governments to deliver consistently optimized interactions between citizens and local governments across every department and every service. With the company's solutions, local governments drive more revenue, operate more efficiently, and take citizen satisfaction to new heights.

Brian Rempe, Chief Executive Officer of CivicPlus, said, "Our partnership with BV allowed us to really accelerate our company's development because they understood our business and we were completely aligned in our goals. We were able to quickly implement our growth plan that included a strategic acquisition to enhance our software solutions. We are now even better positioned to help local governments address shifting citizen expectations, labor market challenges, and budgetary pressures."

CivicPlus has been an INC. 5000 fastest-growing company for the past ten years, and has made the GovTech 100 list every year since its inception.

Justin Harrison, Managing Partner of BV Investment Partners, said, "We are proud to have worked on the platform that CivicPlus has built over the past 20 years that helps overburdened local governments better serve their communities. The CivicPlus platform is designed specifically for the way governments operate and its entrepreneurial driven approach has helped CivicPlus become a trusted partner to governments and municipalities. We are very pleased to have worked with Brian and his team to help guide the company through strong growth and we are excited to see the continued success of CivicPlus as part of Insight."

Jason Kustka, Managing Director of BV Investment Partners, added, "We are extremely pleased with CivicPlus' accomplishments since our investment in 2019. Our new product, sales and marketing, and M&A initiatives have dramatically accelerated the company's growth and CivicPlus is well positioned for continued success."

About CivicPlus

CivicPlus delivers technology solutions that enable local governments to optimize the experience they deliver when interacting with citizens. Over 4,000 local governments use our solutions when serving their 250 million citizens. We deliver the industry's first and only Civic Experience Platform. It enables local governments to drive more revenue, operate more efficiently, and generate positive recognition for the many services they provide every day. For more information, visit civicplus.com.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $3.9 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services industries. For more information, please visit www.bvlp.com.

