BV Investment Partners Announces Sale of Franco Signor

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners ("BV"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, today announced the sale of Franco Signor, a provider of Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions for self-insured companies, insurers, and third party administrators, to Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider. Franco Signor will become part of Verisk's Claims Partners business, another leading provider of MSP compliance and other analytic claim services.

Franco Signor, headquartered in Bradenton, FL, is a full-service provider of MSP compliance software and outsourced services. The Company's customers rely on Franco's deep domain expertise, robust integrated technology platform and flexible reporting capabilities to manage workers' compensation, no-fault, and liability claims in compliance with long-established, complex and evolving MSP regulatory guidance. Franco Signor and Claims Partners will be combining forces to provide the single best resource for Medicare compliance.

Sean Wilder, Managing Director of BV Investment Partners, said, "When we invested in Franco Signor just over a year ago, we were proud to partner with CEO John Williams and company founders Roy Franco and Jeff Signor, true pioneers and leaders of the MSP compliance industry. Our visions were aligned on the multiple opportunities to grow the company both organically and through strategic M&A. We are excited to have achieved our goals in a relatively short period of time and we look forward to witnessing what the future holds for this compelling combination with Verisk."

John Williams, CEO of Franco Signor, said, "We have had a terrific partnership with BV and appreciate their valuable support and insight that allowed us to formalize and execute on value-driving initiatives across customer engagement, technology and product development, sales and marketing and operations. Together we expanded Franco's reach and capabilities and we look forward to bringing that to Verisk and combining the best of both companies to better serve our customers and the market."

Laura Swearingen, Principal of BV Investment Partners, said, "Our investment in Franco Signor was borne out of an initial thesis around regulatory-driven compliance services in the healthcare and insurance sectors. We have greatly enjoyed partnering with John, Roy and Jeff and the incredibly passionate and talented team around them during this exciting partnership, and we are thrilled for the team and the next phase in the company's growth aligned with Verisk."

About Franco Signor

Franco Signor is a leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) Compliance. The company delivers comprehensive MSP Compliance solutions to self-insured employers, insurers, and third-party administrators in the United States. For more information, please visit www.francosignor.com.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $3.7 billion, actively targeting investments in the business services, software and IT services industries. For more information, please visit www.bvlp.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE BV Investment Partners

Related Links

http://www.bvlp.com

