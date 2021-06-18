BVH Integrated Services Joins Salas O'Brien

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salas O'Brien announced today that BVH Integrated Services has joined the company, marking a significant expansion into New England for Salas O'Brien and creating a combined firm of 43 offices, more than 1,100 team members, and 290 registered professionals.

The BVH team's capabilities and portfolio complement Salas O'Brien's existing work in New England, particularly with large higher education, healthcare, and other mission-critical facilities.

Salas O'Brien

As the next step in Salas O'Brien's strategy to be local everywhere, with international resources, the BVH team will continue to be managed by its current leadership team and will adopt the Salas O'Brien name after a transition period. The BVH team will also collaborate with teams from across Salas O'Brien to offer our clients expanded capabilities and subject matter expertise as needed.

The merger closed on June 1, 2021, and news was shared just after the close with both the BVH and Salas O'Brien teams.

"We are highly selective with the leaders and teams we partner with," said Darin Anderson, Salas O'Brien chairman and CEO. "In every case, the leaders and team members are totally committed to our team success and realize that together we are a stronger team that creates more opportunities for our team members and clients. As I got to know Karl, Tom, and rest of the BVH team, I was so excited to realize how similar, yet complementary, we are—and I became totally confident that we will be successful together."

Salas O'Brien continues to grow as part of an ambitious plan to create the most respected engineering firm in the world as measured by our clients and team members.

"I cannot imagine a better merger partner for BVH than Salas O'Brien," said Karl Frey, CEO of BVH. "Our clients will benefit from the increased expertise we can now offer, but even more importantly, they can rest assured that our local team remains engaged and ready to serve them, both now and long into the future. The future is bright for our team and clients with Salas O'Brien."

About Salas O'Brien

Salas O'Brien is an engineering firm with offices across North America. We use our experience at the intersection of energy, infrastructure, and sustainability to help high-profile clients meet their critical needs. We are a top firm as ranked by Engineering News-Record and Consulting-Specifying Engineer, and we have appeared for the past eight years on the Inc. 5000 list of North America's fastest-growing private companies.

