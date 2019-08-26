BW Industrial Development JSC Provides a Favorable Production Site for Foreign Manufacturers Coming to Vietnam

According to Hiroaki Okamoto, CEO of Generation Pass (Genepa), one of the largest woodwork makers in Japan, the leasing rates at Bau Bang Industrial Zone (IP) by BW in Binh Duong province, Vietnam is very competitive and the IP's current compelling infrastructure makes it very convenient for them to meet business partners and customers in the province, which is an industrial development hub in Vietnam's southern region.

The reason why a manufacturing leader like Genepa has chosen to set down on Bau Bang IP is because they have trust in BW, the for-rent developer, thanks to their reliable shareholder background, as well as the dedicated customer service with many supports for tenants from licensing to actual operation.

BW provides investors with various solutions for a manufacturing site in Vietnam. Ready-built factories of BW are flexible in size (from 1,000 to over 10,000 sq.m.), helping investors to quickly set up production, while build-to-suit factories are tailor-made to fit with companies' business plan and budget, plus balancing design and function elements.

According to Alexander Christopher Falter, Vietnam managing director of Ecco, a famous Danish shoe manufacturer: "When choosing manufacturing site for-rent, the first thing is we need flexibility and stability. And then, of course having a competitive price, good maintenance, punctual service and a safe working environment. We had visited a great many IPs in southern Vietnam before visiting Bau Bang by BW, where we found ready-built factories with modern and contemporary design, perfectly fitting our requirements. Especially, with their active support, it only took four months since the date we received the business license until we officially began production."

