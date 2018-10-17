BWC Blockchain Conference Dec. 2-5 To Feature 100+ Key Experts Addressing The Most Cutting-Edge Industry Developments

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain World Conference South (BWC South) is set to host the industry's largest conference ever, featuring more than 100 industry icons, including bitcoin pioneer and keynote speaker, Brock Pierce; Overstock.com CEO, Dr. Patrick Byrne; and renowned marketer and authority on crypto advertising, Neil Patel, for a series of keynotes and panels that will deliver deep insights into this new, disruptive and constantly-evolving technology.

Thousands of high-level investors and thought leaders in cryptocurrency are expected to attend this four-day conference at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, from Dec. 2-5. With more than 60 keynotes, panels, and presentations, BWC South will feature more keynotes and crypto activities than any previous conference.

"Our goal is to communicate the latest and most significant information as it relates to blockchain and cryptocurrency, and to push these cutting-edge technologies closer to mainstream adoption," states BWC founder and CEO, Eric Cohen. "In fact, this week's announcement by Fidelity to offer digital currency services to its customers demonstrates just how entrenched blockchain and cryptocurrency will be in our day-to-day lives, and just how quickly it's all happening."

Amongst its many key differentiators, this conference will offer a Blockchain Bootcamp for beginners. Mahesh Chand, CEO of Mindcracker, Inc., will preside over the bootcamp, designed to provide participants an introductory course on the basics of blockchain coding – and specifically how to build real-world blockchain applications and smart contracts.

BWC will also make history by highlighting a powerful Women in Blockchain at a special luncheon and panel discussion. Experts on this first-of-its-kind program will include Crystal Rose, CEO and co-founder of Sensay; Joanna Hubbard, CEO and co-founder of Electron; Marie-Antoinette Tichler, CEO and founder of C2 Legacy Technologies; and entrepreneur, Nicolette "Crypto Barbie" Kahen.

The conference will also feature BWC's second, All-Crypto Poker Tournament. For a $200 crypto buy in, poker players will compete to win monetary prizes in Bitcoin, VIP passes to various activities, and free hotel stay at BWC's next conference in Washington, D.C. The tournament will be open to everyone, including non-conference attendees.

Other highlights include a blockchain legal and regulatory townhall meeting; a yacht tour of the Miami Waterfront; the second-ever BWC Golf Invitational; and a first-ever Crypto Bonfire / Burning Man-esque event, complete with fire performers, on the beach alongside the resort.

This event is strategically linked to the Art Basel Festival, in Miami, attracting tens of thousands of individuals, investors, and art collectors from around the globe. We're bringing the Art Basel audience to The BWC South for investment and networking opportunities with the Blockchain projects and ICOs shaping the future of this world.

BWC South has partnered with Krypto Studios in Miami to curate more than 100 pieces of art which will be displayed at the eventsymposium. Artists representing more than 20 countries will be on site with their work to narrate their pieces and educate attendees about why blockchain is so crucial to the art world.

Early Bird Discounts and "World Pass" for Yearlong Access

A "World Pass" option is now available, allowing attendees to simultaneously purchase tickets to quarterly BWC conferences throughout the year at a deep discount. The option allows cryptocurrency enthusiasts to stay current in the blockchain universe. For BWC South ticket information, including Early Bird discounts, visit https://blockchainworldconference.io/tickets/.

About Blockchain World Conference

The Blockchain World Conference (BWC) is an educational forum for industry leaders, tech innovators, decision makers, investors, experts, educators and knowledge-seekers. It offers them access to the latest developments in blockchain and cryptocurrency — often in real-time. The events are held quarterly in the South, Central, East and Western regions of the United States and present constantly evolving programs featuring the industry's most seminal experts and cutting-edge developments. BWC events promise to always deliver rich and multifaceted educational experiences for all attendees, regardless of their past experience in, and knowledge of, the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.

